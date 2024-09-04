When NXT makes its official debut on The CW in October, fans won't just be tuning in to see “All Ego” Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi, and (probably) Joe Hendry – should someone say his name – but also the “Best in the World,” CM Punk, who will be appearing on the show broadcast live from Chicago.

Now, for fans who have been keeping up with WWE's developmental brand over the years, this development is really nothing new, as Punk has been appearing both in front of and behind the scenes for NXT since he returned to the promotion last November, going so far as to befriend multiple performers like Perez, Trick Williams, and Cora Jade along the way. But the decision to bring him to Orlando – or, in this case, Chicago – isn't solely altruistic, as it often comes with the secondary goal of getting a few more eyes on the product for one reason or another.

Discussing Punker's role in the promotion in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Shawn Michaels opened up about the value of bringing the “Best in the World” to developmental, which comes down to more than just on-screen viewership.

“I think the fact that he supports us is huge. I think the great thing is, he's like a lot of us, he's come to a point in his career where he recognizes, you know, just how great this job has been and how great this industry has been to him. You do you begin then to learn that you'd like to pass that on. So when he comes down, he's always very supportive, is helpful. But what I appreciate most about him is that he always checks with our coaches, checks with me again, making sure that we're all on a unified front. As you know, and pushing the same agenda, or same direction,” Michaels told Good Karma Wrestling via 411 Mania.

“I think that's something that you can never beat, a guy that right now in this moment, a living, breathing, you know, global superstar like CM Punk, coming back and interacting with young talent because he's everything they want to be. So that's always going to be a positive because they see me every day. I am so not special around here. It doesn't even matter. So it's very beneficial for us when a CM Punk or a Cody Rhodes or a Drew McIntyre or a Seth Rollins comes down here and visits us because now they can talk to the guys that are firsthand doing it and letting them know what it is they need to experience.”

Is Punker going to be at NXT on October 1st because he wants to show love to the promotion's young stars, coaching them up about the danger of real glass and what have you? Sure thing, but popping a huge rating for The CW debut is likely just as important, if not more so. Still, if Michaels believes Punk is a helpful voice in his young stars' ears, then who is anyone to judge the decision? If the logistics work out, why not bring him to town and enjoy the action?

Does it matter that CM Punk and Kevin Owens aren't friends?

While Punk is incredibly popular in NXT, he isn't nearly as universally beloved on the main roster, as Kevin Owens just admitted in an interview with The Daily Mail that he doesn't talk to the “Best in the World” because of, well, the Young Bucks of it all.

Asked if the issues between Punk and KO could be a problem for WWE into the future on her podcast, Eyes Up Here (powered by iHeartRadio), WWE legend Francine let it be known that as long as the duo keep it professional, there's no reason why any outside feeling should impact their in-ring careers one way or another.

“You don't have to love every person you work with. It helps. It's nice. It makes it fun, right? But, as long as you can work with somebody and they don't take liberties, you're not stiff; you're professional. If two people can hate each other but then get in that ring and be professional, then by all means,” Francine explained via Fightful.

“I've never tried to hurt anybody. There were people I didn't like. Not many. I can narrow it down very slim. I have never deliberately hurt somebody, now if you are in there and somebody starts to shoot. You have no choice but to defend yourself. If you respect your job, you respect the sport that you're in, you should be 100% professional, and you should do exactly what you are told to do even if you don't like somebody.

“If you can't be a man or a woman and confront them in the back, have some balls in real life and confront them in the back and say I have a problem with you. Instead of going to the ring instead when it's unexpected on the fly, you're supposed to do exactly what the script tells you to do. You take out your liberty there; that makes you a coward. 100%, you're a coward. Had it done to me. Coward. That's the only word I can use for it. So, I think you can be professional and you can work with someone you don't like. It's part of your job.”

Why does Punk get along with NXT wrestlers but still have some issues with well-respected veterans like Owens, who is widely considered a locker room leader at the top of the WWE Universe? Maybe it's because the young NXT stars don't know about his past or don't have as many friends from the indies who know about the “old” Punk. Or maybe these young stars are more open to his suggestions, which clearly is something Punk values at this stage of the game. Needless to say, even if Punker is trying to turn over a new leaf, it's safe to say he still has some skeletons in his closet.