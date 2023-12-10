After hinting at making an appearance at NXT Deadline on social media, CM Punk shared the ring with Shawn Michaels amid his free agency tour.

After heavily hinting at it on social media, CM Punk made his NXT Premium Live Event debut at Deadline and did so in the most CM Punk way possible, interrupting Shawn Michaels' opening remarks while wearing a Bret Hart hoodie.

After exchanging some pleasantries with the “Heartbreak Kid,” Punk decided to address the NXT crowd and get them hot before the show's opening match.

“I got good news and bad news, if I may, real quick. You want the good news? What was that? The brilliant thing about you forgetting everything you’re supposed to say and me forgetting everything I’m supposed to say is I get to do this: I’m backstage, quite a few people come up to me and they say things like ‘I grew up watching you,’ and they take selfies with me, and now I get to do it with you because I grew up watching you,” CM Punk told the NXT audience.

“That’s a beautiful thing. I missed my flight today, and I owe you a phone call. I thought I’d come in person and talk to you, because the big question is ‘Is CM Punk gonna be on SmackDown, or is CM Punk gonna be on RAW, or is the newest NXT Superstar named [CM Punk]!”

Whoa, is Punk heading to NXT, bringing his Nexus storyline full circle almost 13 years after it began? I mean, I guess anything is possible, but at this point, chances are RAW or SmackDown is a bit more Punk's speed in 2023.