Like the first two episodes before it, this week’s installment of Jennifer Walters’ adventures is filled with a lot of fun trivia and hidden details within its runtime. Of course, these easter eggs trace their roots back to the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canon to make them more rewarding to viewers. We take a look at the best She-Hulk episode 3 easter eggs down below and what they mean for the series.

She-Hulk episode 3 easter eggs

6. Breaking the Fourth Wall and going meta

The third episode starts with Jennifer breaking the Fourth Wall again by addressing viewers’ concerns that her show is using the guest-of-the-week formula. The lawyer says that won’t be the case with this one. Ironically, the following scene has set up Wong’s imminent appearance in the series due to his and Emil Blonsky’s fight in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

Along with breaking the Fourth Wall, the episode also featured several news reports and interviews of people giving their insight on She-Hulk. One of them even expresses disbelief that these powers were given to a woman and moves on to complain that every hero is being turned into a girl. These reports and interviews are the show’s way of going meta on its critics and the way they view She-Hulk’s entry into the MCU.

5. Gideon Wilson

In one of those aforementioned interviews, a reporter was seen asking a certain Gideon Wilson about his thoughts on She-Hulk and Blonsky’s parole case. In the MCU’s timeline, this Wilson is the prosecutor who prepared the case that convicted Emil for his actions in The Incredible Hulk film.

In the comics, Gideon Wilson is the cousin of Sam Wilson, more popularly known as Falcon. He was later on imbued with powers after being exposed to Gamma radiation.

4. Wong

After being the cliffhanger in episode two, Wong has finally made his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He first speaks to Jennifer and explains to him how his cage match against Emil in his Abomination form happened and why. He also mentions the Mirror Dimension and Shadow Dimension, two locations previously used in the Doctor Strange films.

Wong has a Linkedin account in #SheHulk 😂 From Target Sales Associate to Sorcerer Supreme pic.twitter.com/PcCGqNz0hr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 31, 2022

In his own words before the parole board, he recounts that fighting against Blonsky was necessary for his training to be the Sorcerer Supreme. Oddly enough, Wong’s Linkedin profile can be seen on Nikki’s phone and it reveals that he was a Target employee for nine years. This proves that Wong indeed had a life before discovering Kamar Taj and his calling as a sorcerer.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Right before he appears before Emil’s parole hearing, Wong mentions the possibility of erasing memories of his fight against Emil to clear the latter from any criminal responsibility. Jennifer shoots down the idea and Wong adds that the aftermath itself is very messy.

His mention of the memory-erasing spell alludes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it doesn’t directly connect it to the actual spell Stephen Strange used. It could be Wong is remembering another instance of the spell being cast and a different result that happened after.

2. Runa

As Jennifer continues to work on Emil’s parole, another plot unravels along with the main one. His former colleague, Dennis Bukowski, is suing Runa for impersonating his supposed girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. Supposedly, the suspect in question is a Light Elf from New Asgard and is capable of changing her appearance at will.

The inclusion of Runa into this series acknowledges the presence of New Asgard and integrated it into the present. Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, plays herself in this episode as the celebrity Runa is impersonating.

1. The Wrecking Crew

Just as Jennifer resolves Emil’s parole case and secures her new employment at Holden Holliway’s firm, she gets mugged by four men wielding mystical weapons. Fortunately, her abilities as She-Hulk allows the lawyer to stave off these criminals.

Spoilers for episode 3 of She-Hulk

–

–

–

–

–

SHE-HULK VS THE WRECKING CREW LET'S GOOOOO BUT WHO ARE THEY WORKING FOR #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/EcsaWowc4F — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) September 1, 2022

Although they weren’t identified clearly in the episode, these four are collectively known as the Wrecking Crew. Each of them possesses superhuman strength in the comics, with some using construction-themed weapons that were empowered by Asgardian magic.

It remains to be seen how the Wrecking Crew will be used in the MCU and who their boss is. In any case, these recent easter eggs from She-Hulk can only mean good things for the series moving forward.