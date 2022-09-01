Jennifer Walters’ last installment ended with a predicament that just escalated. With Bruce Banner off-planet and her legal career on the line, Marvel’s latest heroine certainly has her hands full this week. We take a look at this She-Hulk episode 3 ending explained to shed some light on what happened.

She-Hulk episode 3 ending explained

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts with Jennifer interrogating Emil Blonsky about his escape from prison to participate in a secret cage match. Blonsky, for his part, said that it was Wong who was responsible for his escape.

Over in the press, various reports have come out revolving around Jennifer taking on Blonsky’s case. This prompts Nikki to urge her friend to respond to those reports, especially since she’s a Hulk now and she’s representing Bruce’s old nemesis. Inside Holden Holliway’s office, Jennifer sees Dennis Bukowski who needs her help in a case involving a shapeshifter, who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend impersonating Megan Thee Stallion. At this point, Wong enters via a portal and leaves with Jennifer to her office. He tells her that fighting Blonsky was necessary for his training to be Sorceror Supreme. The two agree that Wong will appear before the parole board to explain what happened.

In another part of the building, Dennis speaks with another lawyer to get more information about Runa, the Light Elf impersonating Runa. He leaves shortly after only for him to come back. The lawyer notices that this is not Dennis, but Megan herself.

Back in prison, Jennifer speaks to Emil right before his parole hearing. Wong is late to the said hearing, prompting Jennifer to put Blonsky’s testimonial first. After him, several individuals come forward to give their respective testimonials on Emil, which turned out to be positive. After they were done, Wong arrives via a portal just in the nick of time.

In a different courtroom, Runa is appearing before a court in relation to a fraud case filed against her by Dennis. The case proceeds and escalates after she impersonates the judge overseeing the case. Meanwhile, Wong testifies that he took Emil against his will to fight him in an underground fight club. The board then express their worry that his Abomination persona can cause trouble.

At this point, Emil transforms into the Abomination, which causes everyone to panic. Jennifer, in turn, uses that incident to prove to the board that he could have escaped anytime but chose not to. Wong, meanwhile, leaves after a board member points out that he committed a crime by taking Blonsky out of his cell.

Over in a bar, Nikki shares a drink with Jennifer and urges her to give an interview to clear all the rumors. The lawyer who’s handling Dennis’ case finds out that Jennifer knows him well and asks her to take the witness stand. The following day, she tells the court that Dennis is chauvinistic and self-absorbed when it comes to his dating life. This leads the judge to rule the case in favor of Dennis and sentences Runa to 60 days in prison for impersonating him.

After testifying, Jennifer returns to prison for Emil’s parole result. The board decides on his release with the condition that he wears an inhibitor to suppress his powers. Before parting, Emil suggests she should give an interview to clear rumors about her.

In the interview itself, Jennifer appears in her She-Hulk form, only for her not to be given a chance to fully address the rumors. She returns home that night and gets confronted by four men wielding mystical weapons. She makes short work of these men as they regroup back in their van. Before leaving, one of them says that their boss is gonna be mad after they fail their mission of getting a blood sample from Jennifer.

In the post-credits scene, Megan Thee Stallion signs Jennifer to be her new lawyer as the pair dance inside the latter’s office.

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 3 recap

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law resolves the conflict that stemmed from episode 2 involving Emil Blonsky and his parole hearing. After going through several hoops, Jennifer manages to help the former Abomination get out of prison while helping his former colleague win against an Asgardian elf. As these plot points are resolved, Marvel fans get their first look at the Wrecking Crew, a group of supervillains in the comics with construction-themed costumes and names.

Right before the episode ends, the Wrecking Crew implied that someone hired them to obtain Jennifer’s blood. This could lead the series to a new antagonist and move it further away from its first act. In any case, this week’s episode of She-Hulk continues its unique brand of humor while building the character up.