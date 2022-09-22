Last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended with a massive tease that left everyone wanting more. The latest installment, on the other hand, focused on something apart from The Man Without Fear. But of course, that isn’t the only thing to be excited for this week. Learn more from this She-Hulk episode 6 ending explained and discover what truly went down.

She-Hulk episode 6 ending explained

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts with Jennifer receiving a wedding invitation from Lulu, an old high school friend. She goes back home in her She-Hulk form, much to the annoyance of Lulu. Jennifer promises she’ll be in her human form for the wedding.

Back in the office, Nikki and Mallory receive Craig Hollis, also known as Mr. Immortal, to help him with his divorce case. Hollis reiterates that he can’t die, leading the pair to doubt Hollis’ sincerity in wanting to divorce his wife. This leads him to jump out the window to prove to Nikki and Mallory that he is, indeed, immortal.

During the pre-wedding celebration, Jennifer runs into Titania, who happens to date one of Lulu’s groomsmen. She walks away after Lulu takes Titania’s side and doesn’t believe that the influencer is out to get him. On the patio, a handsome guy named Josh approaches Jennifer and starts a conversation with her. Lulu comes out and asks for help to clear the dishes outside the venue.

During a meeting, Mallory and Nikki meet with Hollis’ wives. They get angry at him for faking his death multiple times. Meanwhile, Hollis’ wives all stake their respective claims to settle the divorce cases. Nikki fixes the situation, leading Mallory to congratulate her.

On the wedding day itself, Lulu reveals that his groom is a small dog as her bridesmaids continue to boss Jennifer around. She gets drunk as her cousin, Chad, is revealed to be the wedding’s DJ. Meanwhile, Josh speaks to Jennifer, and the pair flirt with each other. She opens up about her life, particularly after becoming She-Hulk, leading Josh to like her even more. Just as the moment was becoming right, she starts to hurl outside.

After vomiting, Titania throws a sucker punch on Jennifer, and the pair fight with the latter in her human form. She becomes She-Hulk and they duke it out during the wedding reception. After slipping on ice, Titania damages her teeth and leaves in a fit of anger. A drunk Lulu arrives and she realizes that She-Hulk is at her wedding.

Back in the office, Mallory and Nikki bond over Hollis and the idea of marriage. They stumble upon a thread that revolves around She-Hulk and how to eliminate her. Nikki leaves Jennifer a voice message about what they discovered. Meanwhile, in an unknown laboratory, several individuals handle containers with Gamma-irradiated blood in them.

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 6 recap

Similar to previous episodes, this week’s installment of She-Hulk is pretty much self-contained as it revolved around Jennifer handling Titania during a wedding and Hollis’ divorce cases. The former added a layer of conflict and tension between She-Hulk and Titania. The latter, meanwhile, introduced an obscure character from the comics to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while leaving clues to the series’ primary antagonist.

As the show passes its halfway mark, there is only little to show about where the overall story is going and who the bad guy is. It’s expected that in the coming weeks, the story itself will tighten and lead to the show’s eventual climax.