On the latest episode of the WWE's Monday Night RAW, Sheamus took on Pete Dunne in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match and has battle scars.

The Celtic Warrior took to X, formerly Twitter, to share images of the match's aftermath. His back had red all over it and was covered in welts.

Regardless of the result, Dunne earned his respect. In his post, Sheamus acknowledged Dunne's name change (he went by Butch when he was a part of the Brawling Brutes).

“BUTCH IS DEAD,” his caption read. “LONG LIVE PETE DUNNE. #Respect #Banger.”

The match featured some brutal spots, including one where Sheamus performed the White Noise onto Dunne off a stack of barrels. They landed tables, breaking both of them.

Ultimately, Sheamus won the Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match with a Brogue Kick. He was handcuffed by Dunne and still managed to hit his signature move.

WWE fans will have to see if this is the end of Sheamus and Pete Dunne's feud. They have a long history as allies as a part of the Brawling Brutes. Dunne, then going by Butch, helped Sheamus in his feuds, including his with the Ring General Gunther.

But after the Celtic Warrior took time off TV due to an injury suffered in August 2023, Dunne transitioned to his old persona and became a singles star. Sheamus returned in April 2024 and was drafted to the RAW brand in the WWE Draft.

Sheamus' WWE career

The Celtic Warrior quickly ascended after his WWE debut. After starting his career in ECW, he made his way to the main roster, joining RAW in 2009.

At the TLC PLE in December 2009, he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship. This came just over 160 days into his main roster run.

He lost the WWE Championship a few months later at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Sheamus was eliminated from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match by Triple H. Cena went on to win the championship after outlasting the other competitors.

A couple of months later, Sheamus faced Triple H at WrestleMania XXVI, losing the match. While he did not win a championship for a while, he won King of the Ring in 2010. He subsequently won his first United States Championship and Royal Rumble.

He challenged Daniel Bryan for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXVIII, defeating him in a matter of seconds. Sheamus would hold the the championship for over 200 days before losing it to Big Show.

The following years featured an up-and-down run for Sheamus. He joined factions, including the League of Nations and the Bar, before returning to singles competition.

In 2021, he formed the Brawling Brutes with Dunne and Ridge Holland. They eventually turned babyface during Sheamus' rivalry with then-Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Sheamus and Gunther had a trilogy of “banger” WWE matches. They first fought at the inaugural Clash at the Castle PLE. They would have another match on a later episode of SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 39, Sheamus faced both Gunther and Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship. A few months later, he was chosen to be Edge's final opponent in WWE before he left for AEW.