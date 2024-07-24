Shiny Togedemaru is here in Pokemon GO! With the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO, Shiny Togedemaru is unlocked for the first time ever in the game. From the event bonuses to the things you can grind, here is our Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event Guide made just for you!

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Start and End Times

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event is set to run from Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10 AM local time to Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event marks the first time every player can catch a Shiny Togedemaru for the shiny collection.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event Bonuses

As with every in-game event in Pokemon, the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event offers some bonuses for players to enjoy. Here is a brief list of the bonuses you can expect to be active during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event:

Additional XL Candy for successfully catching Pokemon for Trainers level 31 and up.

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.

Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better.

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Shiny Togedemaru and Other Featured Pokemon During Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel

As mentioned earlier (more than a couple of times already, in fact), the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event sees the debut of Shiny Togedemaru. Besides Shiny Togedemaru, however, there are several steel-themed Pokemon featured during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event.

As such, here is a quick roundup of every Pokemon featured for the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO.

All Featured Wild Encounters During Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event

Besides Togedemaru, there are other steel-themed Pokemon featured as wild encounters during this Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO. As such, here is a list of them:

Alolan Sandshrew

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Bronzor

Ferroseed

Galarian Stunfisk

Togedemaru

Onix

Scyther

Skarmory

Klink

Along with Togedemaru, all the featured wild encounters during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event can be shiny. That said, we hope that you have your lucky shiny charm around once the event is on!

All Featured Raid Bosses During Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event

Besides the featured wild encounters, some Pokemon will appear as Raid Bosses during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO. The following Pokemon can only be raided for this event:

One-Star Raids Skarmory Klink Pawniard Togedemaru

Three-Star Raids Steelix Scizor Mawile Aggron



Just like the wild encounters, these Raid encounters all have their respective shiny forms available in Pokemon GO. Thus, you can catch their shiny forms if you are a very lucky trainer!

Field Research Tasks During Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event

During the event, Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel–themed Field Research will be available all throughout the duration of the event. Here is the list of all the Pokemon you can encounter as Field Research task rewards:

Beldum

Klink

Togedemaru

All the listed Pokemon above can be shiny too!

Furthermore, some of the field research tasks during this Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event will also award Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Steelix

Scizor

Aggron

Speaking of Mega Pokemon…

What To Mega Evolve During Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event

With Togedemaru leading the charge (pun intended) in the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO, Mega Evolved Steel-type Pokemon is the key!

From Steelix, Scizor, or Aggron, any viable, Mega Evolved Steel-type Pokemon yields extra catch candy bonuses for most of the event-themed featured Pokemon for this event.

Collection Challenge During Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event

For the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event in Pokemon GO, an event-themed Collection Challenge will be available for players to complete.

Completing this Collection Challenge rewards you with Stardust, as well as encounters with/and Mega Energy for certain Steel-type Pokémon.

Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel PokeStop Showcases

The Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event will also be featuring PokeStop Showcases! Thus, be sure to be on the lookout for those XXL Steel Pokemon (and remember to not accidentally transfer them).

Medals to Grind During Pokemon GO’s Ultra Unlock: Strength of SteelEvent

Last on this Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event Guide are the medals that you can grind during this event.

Considering players need to grind for Platinum medals in Pokemon GO, here are some of the medals players can complete during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event.

Pokedex Medals

If you have yet to register any of the featured Pokemon for the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event, doing so will add progress toward their respective regional Pokedex medal.

Each regional Pokedex requires players to register every Pokemon from that specific region except for the mythical Pokemon.

As an example, registering a Magnemite to your Pokedex during this event will add progress towards completing the Kanto Medal, which requires players to catch all 150 Pokemon from the Kanto Region (this excludes the 151st Pokemon, Mew, as it is a Mythical Pokemon).

Pokemon Type Medals

Catching any of the Steel-type Pokemon during the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event will add progress toward finishing the Rail Staff Medal.

Accomplishing the Rail Staff Medal comes after a player has caught 2,5000 Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Miscellaneous Medals

There are other medals you can get by simply reaching certain milestones in Pokemon GO. Here are the rest of the medals you can grind for during this Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event:

Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon

Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon

Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops

Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks

Idol Medal – Become Best Friends with 20 Trainers

Rising Star Medal – Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids

Champion Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Rising Star Duo Medal – Win 1,000 Raids

Gentleman Medal – Trade 2,500 Pokemon

Jumbo Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXL Pokemon

Tiny Pokemon Collector Medal – Catch 500 XXS Pokemon

Breeder Medal – Hatch 2,500 eggs

Pilot Medal – Earn 10,000,000 kilometers across the distance of all Pokemon trades

Cameraman Medal – Have 400 surprise encounters in the GO Snapshot

Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops

Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers

Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon

Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times

Mega Evolution Guru Medal – Mega evolve 36 different Species of Pokemon

Successor – Mega evolve a Pokemon 500 times

Showcase Star Medal – Win 100 PokeStop Showcases

Test Your Mettle During Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel in Pokemon GO

With that, you have reached the end of our Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel Event Guide. As always, we hope you will have a fun time at this event, and good luck with hunting for a Shiny Togedemaru.

Always remember, stay safe, and keep yourself hydrated during all of your Pokemon GO adventures!

