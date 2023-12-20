NY Giants Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward is in hot water for his connection to a string of crimes in Southern California.

Maybe a Super Bowl ring isn't worth as much as you'd think. Derrick Ward, a running back for the miraculous Super Bowl champion 2007-2008 New York Giants, was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday for his alleged connection to at least five robberies in the area.

Ward, 43, remained in custody as of Wednesday morning, according to People. His bail is set at $250,000 and he's facing at least one felony charge.

According to police reports and NBC News, Ward robbed at least five businesses in Southern California.

Police told NBC News that Ward did not use a firearm during any of the robberies, however TMZ reports that the former running back did use force.

There are still many questions surrounding the arrest. Much remains uncertain thus far about Ward's legal defense — no information is currently available as to whether Ward has hired a lawyer or been assigned a defense attorney.

He has also yet to enter a plea. In addition, the Sheriff's department hasn't released information about when his court date will be.

Ward, a former college standout from Fresno State and Ottawa University in Kansas, was drafted by the New York Jets in 2004. He also played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans during his eight seasons in the NFL.

His tenure with the New York Giants in 2007-2008 was a standout moment of his career, although he didn't play in the famous Giants-Patriots Super Bowl game due to a broken leg sustained late in the regular season.

Derrick Ward was elusive in the backfield as part of the “Earth, Wind and Fire” tandem with Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw, but it seems some legal troubles are now catching up with him. Stay tuned as more details of the arrest become available.