The Giants' streak snapped thanks to these guys!

In a disappointing Week 15 matchup, the New York Giants suffered a loss to the New Orleans Saints. It marked their ninth loss of the season and snapped their three-game win streak. The Giants' offense struggled throughout the game, with the offense line allowing seven sacks. The defense also faced issues. They were unable to get off the field and allowed the Saints to extend drives. Here we will look at the reasons the Giants lost big time in Week 15.

Week 15 Loss

The Giants witnessed their promising win streak end this past Sunday as they succumbed to a 24-6 defeat against the Saints. The team encountered evident challenges in Week 15. Sadly, coaching deficiencies stood out prominently. Resurfacing also were some of the early-season problems. These included subpar offensive line performance, dropped passes, and missed tackles. Consequently, the defeat has relegated the Giants to a 5-9 record for the season.

Here we will look at the New York Giants who are most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Coaches

First, despite riding a three-game winning streak and positioning themselves for an unlikely NFC Playoff run, the Giants' coaching staff stumbled severely on Sunday.

Brian Daboll's coaching performance in this crucial juncture of the season was subpar. The team appeared unprepared and lacked readiness. We observed a noticeable absence of second-half adjustments leading to a scoreless period. Daboll's coaching seat may be heating up as the season concludes, and improved performances will be imperative to stave off job insecurity.

Mike Kafka also struggled to have any successful playcalling. The offensive strategy seemed overly conservative, failing to exploit the playmakers in space. This marked a regression from the previous week. The Giants hope for a more aggressive approach from Kafka in the upcoming games, given the team's nothing-to-lose situation.

Sunday's loss in New Orleans highlighted a clear coaching disparity. Kafka's issues took a more pronounced spotlight. The lack of creativity, failure to create separation for receivers, and generic run calls were evident shortcomings.

Defense

Secondly, speaking of coaching, Wink Martindale's defense has deviated significantly from his successful days with the Baltimore Ravens. The defense failed to apply pressure or force turnovers. They granted the opposing offense ample time to execute its game plan.

They let Derek Carr have one of his best games of the season with three touchdowns and a 134.8 passer rating. The secondary struggled in coverage. They permitted a Saints team missing its top two receivers to exploit them consistently both on the outside and over the middle. The defensive line contributed minimally, too. They registered just two quarterback hits and one sack.

A major issue for the defense was the inability to get off the field. They allowed the Saints to convert on 50 percent of their third-down attempts. This prolonged New Orleans' drives. It also fatigued the Giants' defense and ultimately led to its collapse midway through the third quarter.

Notably, Kayvon Thibodeaux had a quiet performance. He finished the day with just a single tackle and no impact plays. The second-year player failed to generate pressure and remained largely invisible throughout the four quarters.

Jalin Hyatt

Nex, rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt faced a challenging outing on Sunday. He was targeted three times without securing any of those passes. A clear drop and a ball knocked out of his hands contributed to the difficulties.

Recall that Hyatt showcased a breakout performance in Week 12 against the New England Patriots. Since then, however, he has experienced a significant drop in production. In the last two games, he has managed only two receptions on six targets, totaling just 13 yards.

Tanoh Kpassagnon sacked Tommy Devito and busted out the 🤌pic.twitter.com/ZAMeCWCKY8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 17, 2023

Offensive Line

Lastly, the offensive line's performance in Week 15 was undeniably dreadful. They served as the epicenter of the team's struggles. They allowed a staggering seven sacks and limited Saquon Barkley to a mere 1.4 yards per carry. Remember that offensive line concerns have persisted throughout the season. Yes, the Giants temporarily addressed the issue last week with zero sacks. However, the dam burst open again in Week 15.

The interior offensive line, in particular, proved to be a calamity against the Saints. They also conceded nine QB hits. Guard Justin Pugh's habitual tipping of the snap added to the chaos, and the unit struggled to handle even the most basic stunts. Pugh, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, and guard Ben Bredeson bear the brunt of the blame. Even Mark Glowinski, seeing only a single snap, somehow managed to log a penalty.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of a disheartening Week 15 loss against the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants find themselves grappling with multifaceted challenges that contributed to the dimming of their playoff hopes. From coaching deficiencies to offensive struggles and individual player setbacks, the Giants face the daunting task of regaining momentum in the final stretch of the season. As they assess the breakdowns on the field and in their strategies, the road ahead demands swift adjustments. The Giants must confront these issues head-on. They must learn from their stumbles and strive for a more resilient and cohesive performance in the games that lie ahead.