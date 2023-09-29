It's been 27 years since superstar west coast rapper Tupac Shakur was shot multiple times and killed on the Las Vegas Strip, and now, shockingly, there is break in the case — a man has been arrested by Las Vegas police in the infamous 1996 drive-by shooting.

Charges are not yet clear, according to the Associated Press, but the man's name is Duane “Keffe D” Davis and he was brought into custody early Friday morning. He is expected to be indicted later in the day.

Davis' name shouldn't be entirely surprising to be mentioned in connection with the case. Investigators have been aware of him for some time, especially after Davis confessed to having been in the Cadillac where the shots were fired from during the shooting, in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend.

The shooting occurred on September 7, 1996, when Shakur was only 25 years old. The heinous crime sent shockwaves through the world of hiphop, intensifying the west coast-east coast, Tupac-Notorious B.I.G. rivalry to unprecedented heights. The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, was himself gunned down in March 1997. These murders spurred a slew of conspiracies and questions.

This arrest follows the news two months ago that Las Vegas police raided the home of Davis' wife on July 17 in the Vegas-adjacent town of Henderson. Documents revealed police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Among the items police reported as collecting at the time were multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ Compton Street Legend memoir.

An excerpt from the book details when and how Davis opened up about his involvement in Tupac's killing — he says it happened in 2010 during a private meeting with federal and local authorities. Davis, 46 at the time, was in custody on drug charges and facing life in prison when he agreed to break his silence.

“They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” Davis wrote.

Davis claims to be one of the sole living witnesses to the murder remaining.

The facts of the case that have been previously revealed include: the fact that Tupac Shakur was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight as part of a convoy of about 10 cars. They were stopped at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.

Tupac was hit by multiple bullets and died a week later.

Davis admitted in a 2018 interview with BET that he was inside the Cadillac during the attack. Davis also revealed his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was allegedly one of two people in the back seat where the shots were fired.

The shooting followed a skirmish in a casino earlier in the evening that involved Shakur, Anderson and others.

Anderson, who died two years later in a Compton shooting, had denied being part of the Shakur shooting.

In a previous interview with the Associated Press, a retired Los Angeles police detective, Greg Kading, who wrote a book about the Tupac investigation and spent years investigating it, revealed he would not be surprised if Davis were to be indicted and arrested.

“It’s so long overdue,” Kading admitted. “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.”

Now it seems that has changed. What remains to be seen is whether the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the Tupac murder case results in justice and closure for one of the biggest hiphop scandals of all time.