Police in Las Vegas have searched a home in the ongoing investigation into the murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. The search took place on Monday night in the Henderson area of Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed the search warrant, stating it was part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. No further details were provided at this time, the Washington Post reports.

Tupac Shakur was fatally shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996. The 25-year-old rapper was driving his BMW when a male shooter in a white Cadillac pulled up next to him and opened fire at a red light near the Vegas strip. Tupac had been on his way to a club after watching a world heavyweight title bout featuring Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon. He succumbed to his injuries one week later at a Las Vegas hospital.

No arrests were ever made in connection with Tupac's murder, leading to numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the case. However, Las Vegas homicide detectives and prosecutors have now determined that there is sufficient information to proceed with a court-authorized search. The search, conducted with the assistance of the Las Vegas Metro PD SWAT team, took place late in the evening and involved the use of bullhorns and lights.

Investigators were reportedly searching for items such as computers, laptops, and articles related to Tupac and his death. The evidence collected during the search will be presented to a grand jury in Las Vegas. At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is expected to continue for several weeks to months. It is believed by investigators that the gunman may already be deceased, as he is believed to have been a victim of a separate shooting two years after Tupac's murder.

The search of the Las Vegas home marks a significant development in the long-dormant Tupac Shakur murder case, bringing renewed attention and hope for potential answers in the decades-old unsolved crime.