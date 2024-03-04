FX's highly anticipated epic Shōgun, set to debut tomorrow is not to be compared to Game of Thrones, as many might expect. Rather, the Shōgun creator compares it to HBO's ‘Succession' and Netflix's ‘House of Cards.'
Director Jonathan van Tulleken spoke to BBC to shoot down the Shōgun-Game of Thrones comparison. The creator emphasized that while Shōgun is indeed an epic spectacle based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, its focus lies more on intricate character dynamics and political intrigue. Definitely much like Succession.
Set in 17th-century Japan during a pivotal civil war, the series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga (played by Hiroyuki Sanada). He will then, navigate treacherous political waters. The arrival of English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) brings with it secrets that could change the balance of power.
“This is a dangerous world where violence can come out of nowhere but the real danger is in the machinations. A conversation can be as dangerous as anything else. A better comparison [than Game of Thrones] would be Succession or House of Cards.”
Originally adapted as a limited series by NBC in 1980, FX's rendition of Shōgun strives to capture a nuanced portrayal of cultural encounters. This time, with a strong emphasis on collaboration with Japanese partners to avoid Western-centric perspectives.
Director van Tulleken also highlighted the sophistication of contemporary audiences. Plus, the desire for stories rooted in political intrigue and complex human relationships.
The series, created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, promises to be a gripping exploration of power dynamics and cultural exchange. As for the comparisons, Shōgun may even have better ending than Game of Thrones.