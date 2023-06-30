F1 23 fans will be excited to know that the game will have a ton of content to explore this July. In a blog post from the developer, we got some insight on some new events, livery, and a new replay mechanic. Without further ado, let's dive right in

F1 23: July Content Additions

F1 World, the new hub where challenges and events can be completed, is getting some new additions. Staying parallel to the real Formula One schedule, F1 World will have new challenges monthly for players to compete in.

Miami Returns

To celebrate the upcoming Austria Grand Prix, players can participate in a hot lap challenge at the Red Bull Ring. You can instantly receive the Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Miami Grand Prix car livery to use in F1 World and MyTeam modes. Beating certain times will unlock these rewards:

Position LAP TIME ITEMS UNLOCKED Bronze 01.22.800 (Or Better) RB19 MIAMI LIVERY

CAR PART OR TEAM MEMBER (RARE)

10X BRONZE INSIGHT TOKENS

CAR PART OR TEAM MEMBER (LEGENDARY) Silver 01.10.679 (Or Better) CAR PART OR TEAM MEMBER (EPIC)

3X SILVER INSIGHT TOKENS

Gold 01.06.901 (Or Better) CAR PART OR TEAM MEMBER (LEGENDARY)

1X GOLD INSIGHT TOKEN

To access the event, just go to F1 World > Play > Solo & Multiplayer Events > Race Week, and select Hot Lap Challenge.

Log-In Rewards

Anybody who logs in during the weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix will receive Max Verstappen’s Miami Grand Prix race helmet. It should be available on July 3rd, so check your in-game mail that day.

F1 Replays & More

A new F1 World event is coming called F1 World Replay. According to the blog post, you'll be able to “re-write history” in this mode by taking the place of any driver on the grid (based on their race starting position). You can then literally play the race that just took place in real life, and make it the ending you wanted to see.

So if you're sick of seeing Red Bull (specifically, Verstappen) dominate, you can try this mode out.

Improving upon the driver's real life performance will unlock you special rewards. There's unlimited tries too, so don't worry if you're unsure who to choose. The mode will come later in July, giving you plenty of time to get ready.

You can keep up with all the latest information by following the F1 23 Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube outlets.

Patch Notes & Conclusion

F1 23 just recently released a patch notes if you're interested in reading them. It includes fixes to Red Flags, Race Distances, and Two Player Career Mode.

F1 23 released on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). It received generally favorable reviews from critics, who praised the story and gameplay.

For more on F1 23 and other sports related gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.