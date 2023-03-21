Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Since her release in version 2.4, Shenhe’s rerun banners have been few an far apart. Genshin Impact Version 3.5 offers a chance for players to get her with her re-run banner. But her return begs the question, is Shenhe good? Is she worth your Primogems and Intertwined Fates? In this article, we will be discussing the pros and cons of the Lonesome Transcendence, and whether she’s worth pulling for or not.

Reasons Why You Should Pull for Shenhe

Shenhe is another 5-star Cryo character in the long list of female Cryo characters HoYoverse has released. The archetype must be saturated by now, but not so in the case of Shenhe. Her ability to shred Cryo and Physical RES fills a niche only she can perform, and her Elemental Skill provides a ton of extra damage which can’t be totally ignored.

Shenhe excels in teams with a lot of Cryo characters, and even in certain Physical teams. One example would be a triple Cryo team with Ayaka and Ganyu. Though this one is quite expensive, the damage potential of this team is immense. Another one is a Physical Keqing team, and Shenhe being Cryo complements Keqing’s Electro in playing around Superconduct.

If you’re still unsure whether to pull for her or not, here are a couple more reasons why you should pull for Shenhe:

If you like Shenhe’s design. If you think Shenhe’s gameplay is fun. You need a Cryo support for your Cryo Main DPS, or want a support character for future Cryo characters. If you want to try different Cryo setups like Melt or Vaporize teams. You need someone to make use of your Skyward Spine. If you are not interested in any of the upcoming banners in the near future.

Having Shenhe also enables the mono-Cryo playstyle, where all four slots in the party are filled with solely Cryo characters. She also doesn’t really need that much investment, since she relies heavily on Talent Levels which can be reliably leveled up. The only Artifact stats she cares about are ATK and Elemental Recharge, both of which are also easy to come by. Shenhe also doesn’t require high investment in weapons, as many F2P weapons are great options for her.

Shenhe also has a unique mechanic in how her buffs work which also takes into consideration the stats of her party members, meaning that this can be considered as an extension of her damage as well. This makes Shenhe as good as her party members, and can be viewed either as a good or a bad thing.

She can also be a DPS character, and a good thing is that there isn’t much difference between a Shenhe built for DPS and one built for Support as she is mainly played for the buffs from her Elemental Skill.

Reasons Why You Should Skip the Shenhe Rerun

Outside of Cryo Teams, Shenhe doesn’t really shine that well. Her Elemental Skill doesn’t fare well in AoE situations, and while her Elemental Burst has potential for Melt teams, Ganyu could be a better option if you want a more flexible Cryo character. After all, Ganyu and Shenhe’s bursts work very similarly, but Ganyu can be an amazing Main DPS on her own.

Shenhe is also quite expensive in terms of resource investment, requiring really good artifacts, and even multiple sets of them if you want her to be flexible. She makes great use of Blizzard Strayer and Noblesse Oblige, but having two maxed-out sets is not easy to accomplish. Since her abilities scale hard with ATK and Crit, completely maxing out Shenhe’s Ascension, Skill, and Burst, is paramount for optimal performance.

Here are more reasons why you should skip her banner:

If you don’t like Shenhe’s design and/or gameplay. You have no need for another Cryo support. If you have no Cryo main DPS (or Physical) which Shenhe can really support. You don’t think you can maximize Shenhe’s buffs. If you would rather spend your Primogems on future characters.

Unfortunately, Shenhe doesn’t fill in too unique of a niche that her teams won’t work in her absence. That being said, teams with Shenhe in them do deal significantly greater damage. She also requires a battery to be in the team, and can be quite picky on her party members.

The fellow Cryo character featured in the other banner in Genshin Impact Version 3.5 second half is Kamisato Ayaka, which may end up being a better choice for you.

We hope that this guide helps you in deciding whether or not Shenhe is the 5-star character for you for this patch or not.