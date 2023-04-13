Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Some people think that basketball is in the genes. A part of that may be true as we’ve seen several father-son duos and siblings who have found their way into the NBA. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. While their family names may ring some bells, the skills don’t automatically translate to the best league in the world In fact, we’ve seen a handful of basketball stars with brothers and family members that don’t even make an impact in the NBA or let alone make it to the league. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 siblings that aren’t as famous as their NBA brothers.

The Ball Brothers have made waves in the league, ever since their father LaVar made some noise. Although Lonzo and LaMelo have established themselves in the NBA, the same cannot be said for LiAngelo Ball. The second oldest brother initially enrolled at UCLA. However, a shoplifting scandal certainly affected his road to the NBA. Since then, Ball has showcased his wares overseas and has played in the NBA G-League. Furthermore, he has also joined the Hornets in the NBA Summer League.

LiAngelo Ball scored 16 points and made five 3-pointers in his Summer League debut with the Hornets. He made more 3-pointers than the rest of the team combined (3). pic.twitter.com/KVLiVoE73i — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2021

Taylor Griffin

Blake Griffin was known for his explosive dunks during his prime. But before entering the NBA, Blake played with his older brother, Taylor Griffin, at Oklahoma. While Taylor made it to the Association, unlike his brother, his stint was short. The elder Griffin only played for eight games with the Phoenix Suns. Since then, Taylor has played professionally in the G-League and overseas.

Tony Durant and Cliff Dixon

While Kevin Durant went on to star in the NBA, his brothers were also ballers in college. Tony played basketball for Butler Community College, leading the team by averaging 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore before transferring to Towson University. Here, he averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per outing. Tony was an English major and works as a summer camp counselor.

On the other hand KD’s adopted brother, Cliff, played college ball at Motlow Community College. He averaged 16.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He would go on to carve out a basketball career in Mexico.

Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo took the NBA by storm, winning two MVPs and bringing a championship to Milwaukee. While Giannis has shown he can play ball, his brothers aren’t strangers to the sport. Thanasis currently serves as Giannis’ teammate and won an NBA championship with him as a reserve center for the Bucks.

On the other hand, Kostas is also an NBA champion who used to play for the Lakers. However, he took his talents back to Europe and now plays for Fenerbahce Beko. Alex Antetokounmpo went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and currently plays for Bucks’ G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Zoran Dragic

Zoran Dragic is the brother of All-Star Goran Dragic. While Goran made waves in the NBA, the same cannot be said for his younger brother. Zoran only had a brief stopover in the league, playing for the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. Afterward, he returned to Europe. Although it didn’t work out in the NBA, Zoran won several championships in Europe.

Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic

Although Nikola Jokic is dominating the Association as of late, he didn’t learn basketball until he was 10. NBA fans can thank his brothers for teaching him the game. His eldest brother Strahinja reportedly played basketball in Europe. On the other hand, the second oldest, Nemanja, played college basketball for University of Detroit Mercy. In 30 games, he averaged 3.8 points and 1.0 assists per game.

Mychel Thompson

Regarded as one of the best shooters of all time, Klay Thompson would go on to win four NBA championships. His brother, Mychel Thompson was also a champion but in the D-League, now called G-League, ranks. Mychel made it to the NBA after the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him for the 2011-2012 season. However, he was waived after only five games. Nevertheless, the older Thompson would have stints in the G-League and in Europe.

C.J. Paul

Despite already being in his late 30s, Chris Paul is still going strong as one of the best point guards in history. While Paul has starred in the NBA, he probably got some of those basketball skills from his older brother, C.J. C.J. was also a basketball player who played for Hampton University. In 14 games, he averaged 0.4 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.2 steals per game. Although C.J. ‘s basketball dreams didn’t pan out, he continues to manage his brother off the court as president of Chris Paul Enterprise LLC and CP3 Investments.

Elijah Millsap

Like his brother, Paul Millsap, Elijah was also a professional basketball player. Elijah would go on to play professional basketball in Spain, Philippines, Israel, and the NBA G-League. Although he isn’t an All-Star like his brother, Elijah made it to the NBA by briefly playing for the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns.

Joseph Lin

Linsanity took the NBA by storm after Jeremy Lin pieced together a string of spectacular performances for the Knicks. While Jeremy Lin was an NBA sensation, his brother Joseph is a star in Taiwan’s professional basketball scene. Joseph is a P. League + Champion, SBL Champion, and a four-time All-Star.