Quantcast

Silent Hill Ascension Weekly Episodes To Stream On PlayStation

By
Julian Ojeda
2 min read
Silent Hill Ascension Weekly Episodes Set TO stream On PlayStation

Genvid Technologies is breaking new ground with its latest endeavor, Silent Hill Ascension, an innovative shift in the world of interactive entertainment. Partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment, this interactive streaming series is all set to launch as weekly episodes on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Bravia Core app on Bravia TVs, and the Xperia app for selected Xperia smartphones.

Silent Hill Ascension Release Date: October 31, 2023

Fans of interactive narratives can delve into this unique experience through the Sony Pictures Core app, an evolved version of the Bravia Core app. The upgrade comes with an exclusive assortment of ad-free movies, a feature now available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The series, centered around two families on the brink of despair, haunted by haunting apparitions and supernatural entities, is scheduled to premiere at 6pm Pacific / 9pm Eastern on October 31. Far from a passive watch, Silent Hill Ascension brings a fresh twist to digital storytelling, introducing a choose-your-own-adventure style, where viewers actively shape the series' direction via live chat. The narrative unfolds based on the collective decisions made, even going as far as to influence the established lore of Silent Hill. Daily live story scenes, adaptable to audience choices, elevate the intrigue and immersion.

Genvid CEO Jacob Navok is clear in defining the project. Silent Hill Ascension is not a conventional game. Instead, it is an evolving interactive streaming saga, molded by its viewers' collective choices. With such an open-ended structure, even the creators are left guessing about the narrative's final outcome. Navok highlights the uniqueness of this project, emphasizing that participating in the Silent Hill Ascension experience is akin to carving out a unique space in entertainment's annals.

But Silent Hill Ascension is just a fragment of what's in store for Silent Hill enthusiasts. Apart from the buzz surrounding this series, multiple Silent Hill initiatives are in the pipeline. Upcoming projects include a reimagined Silent Hill 2, two additional game spinoffs, and a fresh entry in the Silent Hill movie saga.

RECOMMENDED
silent hill transmission, silent hill new game, silent hill movie, silent hill series
Silent Hill Transmission reveals 3 new games, a movie, and more

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

silent hill movie, silent hill 2 movie, silent hill, return to silent hill
Silent Hill movie announced, is based on Silent Hill 2

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

Silent Hill Ascension, Silent Hill Ascension reveal, Silent Hill Ascension trailer, Silent Hill
Silent Hill Ascension trailer revealed, gives viewers control of story

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

The collaboration of Genvid, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and PlayStation is forging a new era for interactive storytelling. It's not just about viewing but about deep engagement, with audiences actively guiding the narrative's flow. This groundbreaking alliance promises more than just a thrilling experience for Silent Hill fans; it heralds a paradigm shift in how stories are consumed in the digital world.

 

Julian Ojeda_headshot

About the Author

Julian Ojeda is an Orlando-based sports journalist with 3 years of professional writing under his belt, specializing in both NBA and NFL coverage. A devoted Orlando Magic fan, he deftly balances fervent fandom with insightful reporting, possessing a keen eye for compelling narratives.

Google News LogoFollow Us
Apple News LogoSubscribe