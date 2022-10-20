Silent Hill Townfall teaser released

A teaser for an upcoming game called Silent Hill: Townfall was released during the recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Silent Hill: Townfall is a collaboration between Konami, game publisher Annapurna Interactive, and game development studio No Code. Annapurna Interactive is the publisher behind hit games such as Stray and Twelve Minutes. No Code, on the other hand, developed Observation and Stories Untold, two atmospheric horror games.

The teaser itself is very simple. It focuses on a pocket TV, constantly switching between channels. The contents of the channels are varied, ranging from disturbing images to random shapes. While the channels quickly change, you hear a person talking in the background. This person seems to be talking to the game’s main character, asking them why they are “here”. The main character answers that they are “here to be punished”. The voice agrees and continues by saying that he believes he and the main character have done something so awful that they deserve judgment. However, the voice says that it’s more than that for the main character, that there is some other reason they are here. The voice finishes the trailer by saying that he does not want to be anywhere near the main character when they find to figure out the reason.

After the teaser, a video message from the creative director of No Code, Jon McKellan, appeared. McKellan mentions being a fan of the game since the original Silent Hill back in 1999. He then talked about the team’s excitement to work on a Silent Hill game, a series that he says has been a huge inspiration to No Code. McKellan said that the game they are working on “respects the source material” while doing something “a little bit different”. He finishes by saying that he can’t show more just yet but will reveal more next year. He also suggests watching the trailer again, as it might contain things that we might have missed.

Other than the teaser release and the short talk from McKellan, there was no other info surrounding Silent Hill: Townfall. We will just have to wait for their update next year.

For more Silent Hill news, head on over here.