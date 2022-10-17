Silent Hill Transmission announced, new updates incoming

We are finally getting some new news regarding Silent Hill, thanks to a “Transmission” happening soon. Keep reading to learn more about what we could be expecting.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

In a tweet from the official Twitter account, they announced the date for a Silent Hill Transmission. The Transmission will happen on October 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM PDT. This announcement came with the caption “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?”. We don’t know if this is a teaser of what’s to come or just a way to generate interest for the announcement. Should it be the former, it could be a hint that the next Silent Hill game (or games) is related to dreams. This is not entirely impossible, as the series tackles these topics regularly.

We’re not entirely sure what to expect for the transmission. However, there are already some hints available online as to what could be coming. Back in May, there was a leak of various Silent Hill images. Some of the images looked like concept art, while others looked like in-game screenshots. They have since then been taken down by the leaker after receiving a DMCA request. Other than that, we already know that a known game development studio is working on an “established horror IP” with Konami.

Of course, whether or not these are the contents of the Transmission, we won’t know for sure. We will only find out once the transmission airs.

Interested players can head over to the official Silent Hill portal site here. For other Silent Hill news from us, click here.