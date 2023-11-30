Joel Kinnaman and John Woo teamed for Silent Night, a Christmas action movie better than it has any right being.

A mostly silent action film is nothing new. Most of Clint Eastwood's performances as the “Man With No Name” were void of a lot of dialogue. John Woo and Joel Kinnaman take on that challenge in their new holiday action thriller, Silent Night.

The results are mixed. A mostly silent action film is hard to pull off in 2023 when attention spans are at their lowest and the desire for gigantic set pieces are at their highest.

The story begins as Brian Godluck (Kinnaman) loses his young son. He's collateral damage amid gang warfare. Brian doesn't take kindly to this and seeks to avenge his son's death. It doesn't come without roadblocks, though. Brian loses his voice due to the events early in the film.

Still, he's set to avenge the death of his son regardless of what it takes. And what's more dangerous than a man with nothing to lose?

Silent Night review

There are things to like about Silent Night. Starting with Woo's direction, he's a master of the genre. He has shown his ability to do Hollywood action films like Face/Off and Mission: Impossible 2, but he's also well-versed in Hong Kong cinema.

Action is very different in America than it is in Hong Kong. Bruce Lee films are often paid homage to, but very rarely capture the magic of his martial arts films. There's a sensitivity that Woo brings to the action in Silent Night, which is more along the lines of John Wick with its action, that shows his unique voice as a filmmaker.

A calculated pace

But before we get to the action, a lot of character development is done. While a guns ablazing action romp may be expected, that's not what happens. In fact, Kinnaman's character doesn't even begin training for his revenge tour until about 45 minutes in.

And that does set Silent Night apart. Aside from a few hokey hallucinations where Brian sees his son, namely one towards the end, they make you feel for the guy. Granted, some films like Taken didn't rely on Brian Mills (Liam Neeson) seeing hallucinations of his daughter. In the case of Silent Night, it does allow a peek behind the mind of the lead character that's much needed since he can't speak.

The action

Again, Woo is a master of action. Silent Night isn't the most well-written or profound film on its own, but its fun action carries it alongside Kinnaman being a bona fide action star.

I'm a sucker for homages to old Bruce Lee films — John Wick: Chapter 3's homage to Game of Death is a prime example of this. Similarly, there is a sequence late in Silent Night that feels like an homage to the martial arts film.

Brian has to fight his way to the top level to encounter the so-called “final boss” of the film. But it's not always easy. Some groups of nameless goons are tougher than others, and he takes damage along the way. It's the most engaging set piece in the entire film, and one that feels like an homage to the past.

I can also appreciate the very un-Hollywood way Silent Night is edited. There are some quick cuts, but never anything abrasive like Taken 3's infamous action sequences. That means that some attention can be paid to the action instead of the cuts to indistinguishable shots and grunting sounds.

Shhh

Joel Kinnaman has proved his badassery in films like Robocop and The Suicide Squad. Silent Night is another notch in the belt for the talented actor.

Not being able to speak can be limiting for actors. Kinnaman thrives thanks to his aura. It's much akin to the Clint Eastwood and old school Westerns of the past that let the action do the talking.

Brian is a more complex character than most of Eastwood's cowboys. There are moments of weakness, such as when he breaks down thinking about his son, for an otherwise macho man.

Should you watch Silent Night?

Given its premise, Silent Night delivers what's promised.

No, this isn't the next John Wick franchise, nor is it the next great Christmas action film. But it appears we're bound to get one a year (after last year's Violent Night), and this film is perfectly fine.

There are some fun action sequences directed by one of the best to ever do it, John Woo, and a very brooding performance from Joel Kinnaman.

Grade: B-

Silent Night will be released on December 1.