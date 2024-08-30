Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be making her return to the baseball diamond on Friday night. The Houston Astros are honoring the Olympians from Space City and the gymnast will throw out the first pitch for the third time.

An Olympic-themed fireworks show will follow the game. The Astros are playing against the Kansas City Royals in the first of three very important games in the American League playoff race. Biles threw out the first pitch before game two of the World Series in 2019. That pitch went viral due to her impressive flip.

Biles, one of the greatest Olympians ever, pulled off a ridiculous flip before hurling the pitch. Her actual throw was just okay, so Astros fans will have to keep an eye out for her updated throwing form. She also hurled the first pitch in 2016 after her Olympic debut in Rio.

Astros hoping to follow Simone Biles' lead in title chase

Simone Biles is coming off the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and a silver. Her return to the Olympics after she left the Tokoyo Games was an incredible success and now, she is being honored in her hometown. As she has grown into a superstar, the Astros have grown into a powerhouse.

The Astros were one of the worst teams in baseball for a decade before their 2017 World Championship. They built a powerhouse that has not missed the American League Championship Series since. As the hometown kid has gone off to win seven gold medals, Houston's baseball team has become a perennial contender in the American League.

This season did not start very well for the Astros. They were 12-24 after their May 8 loss to the Yankees. Since then, they are 60-38, the best record in all of baseball, and are now in first place in the American League West. They look to follow what Biles accomplished in Houston and win another championship to cap off a historic run.