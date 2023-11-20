Simu Liu announced on Instagram that he's releasing Anxious-Avoidant, his first EP. It features a song co-written with Joe Jonas.

Liu announced his new EP now available on music streaming platforms. The EP has four songs Warm, Break My Heart, If It's Time and Don't.

Jonas is credited as one of the writers in Break My Heart. Writing credits also include Liu, Jimmy Rainsford, Marc Sibley, Nathan Cunningham and Ryan Hennessy.

Liu captioned the post with, “From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life.“

“I hope you’ll all give it a listen this Friday, and of course, am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey,” the post continued.

Liu recently played one of the Kens in the blockbuster mega-hit Barbie. He's also part of the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shang-Chi in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

He first came to the public's attention in the Canadian television series, Kim's Convenience. Liu played the Kims' son Jung.

He played the titular Xu Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist trained to be an assassin by his father Wenwu. Shang-chi runs away from home after completing a mission that traumatized him. He adopts the name Shaun and worked as a parking valet in San Francisco.

In Barbie, he played Tourist Ken or Rival Ken to Ryan Gosling's Beach Ken.

In psychology, anxious-avoidant is an attachment style of people who may have difficulty reaching out to strangers and asking for help

