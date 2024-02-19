The comedian seems to be off to a good start.

The People's Choice Awards started with a fun, energetic start, thanks to comedian Simu Liu.

He took a more mild approach to humor for the show. Nothing too edgy or out there. He just told some light gags everyone can agree with and surely won't cause a firestorm as Jo Koy did for the Golden Globes.

Simu Liu hosts the People's Choice Awards

When the broadcast began, it opened with the comedian in the dressing room getting ready for the big night. From there, he's yelling at his crew about making it “funny” and “86ing the shoes.” Plus, he breaks some lightsabers that he wasn't impressed with.

He then has a pep talk about “no errors.” Everyone moves out, and he reviews the index cards of what to expect. Liu enthusiastically announces, “It's Showtime,” and comes out to a wild audience on stage.

“Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 49th annual People's Choice Awards,” he exclaims as he walks onto a catwalk from the stage.

Of course, though he kept his act tame, he did have to mention Koy indirectly. “An Asian host at an awards show. What could possibly go wrong?”

As he was giving his monologue, he talked about how fans probably cast their votes on their phones while sitting in their toilets. But that's about as edgy as it gets.

From there, the host gave an Oppenheimer and Barbie comparison of how they came out at the same time. And he took it a bit further by saying, “Who could forget that one little movie about a blond icon?…I'm talking, of course, about Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour.”

Overall, Simu Liu is a good comedian for the People's Choice Awards. Hopefully, it'll be smooth sailing for him throughout the entire broadcast. And if not, Adam Sandler is there to help out.

Catch the People's Choice Awards on NBC and Peacock.