Summer League is a chance for the top draft picks to find their footing and get their first glimpse of NBA action. It's also a golden opportunity for undrafted free agents to put themselves on the map. Some less heralded prospects even prefer to go undrafted and have agents steer them clear of being selected in the second round in order to pick the right situation for them to earn a roster spot and build their NBA careers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have had success in the past with finding legit NBA players among undrafted free agents, albeit under their former front office regime. TJ McConnell and Robert Covington are examples that come to mind.

Among the many undrafted free agents on Philadelphia's Summer League roster, these two players in particular could earn themselves a roster spot for 2023-24.

Ricky Council IV: The Athletic Defender

Ricky Council IV was regarded by many to be a surefire draft pick. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ranked Council as the 43rd-best prospect in his 2023 NBA Draft guide, one spot behind Brandin Podziemski who went 19th overall to the Golden State Warriors. He wasn't alone in that assessment, either.

Council is one of the better athletes of this class. At 6-6 ,208-pounds, Council also boasts a 6-9 wingspan and a 37-inch vertical, attributes he regularly put on display defensively at Summer League.

is there a game where @Rickythe4th hasn't dunked? jw pic.twitter.com/T4LG4PGJR6 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 13, 2023

The one issue with Council's game that holds him back most is shooting. He was a career 30.3% shooter from deep on 4.1 attempts per-40 minutes in college.

But Council can create a shot for himself quite aptly. He shot 50% on twos at Arkansas and posted a solid 54.2% true shooting percentage while averaging 19 points per-40 minutes. Asking him to be a primary scorer isn't the best use of Council's skills, but he can do it.

Ricky should’ve gotten an and-1 for this. Good drive on Terquavion Smith & finish over Adama Sanogo pic.twitter.com/N7NovcAQH1 — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) May 18, 2023

Council also has a solid mid-range game to fall back on when he can't get all the way to the rim.

Where Council is best at on offense is as a finisher. He's a good cutter without the ball and his athleticism makes it easier for him to finish over the top. Throw it anywhere near the rim and he'll get it.

Here we see the Double Horns set again. This time, Council uses a back screen to get open for an easy alley oop. The Hogs showing multiple actions out of the same set makes them a tough team to scout. pic.twitter.com/QHZUkHKeuL — Razorbackers (@RazorbackersFS) November 22, 2022

Ricky Council IV still has to improve as a shooter, but he is 100% an NBA-caliber defender and athlete. He belongs.

Terquavion Smith: The Shot Creator

Terquavion Smith had a shot to go in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft after bursting onto the scene during the pre-draft combine, but elected to return for a sophomore season to improve as a playmaker and become a more efficient scorer.

He accomplished the first part: Smith's assists per game rose from 2.1 as a freshman to 4.1 as a sophomore, while his turnovers per game rose only from 1.7 as a freshman to 2.2 as a sophomore. You could see the growth on film.

This pass against a blitzing defense is almost a must-have for guards who can score in today’s NBA & Terquavion Smith has it pic.twitter.com/skY5WdeV1o — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) January 18, 2023

But where Smith makes his hay is as a scorer. He's a bucket, and that was evident through Sixers Summer League action.

Terquavion Smith scored 20 points off the bench today for the SL Sixers 👀🔥 (via @mrcrockpot)

pic.twitter.com/oUWK2XGzwO — Sixerdaily (@Sixerdaily) July 14, 2023

Across six Summer League games, Smith averaged 18.7 points per game on 41.1% from the field and 31.3% on triples. He added 4.2 assists per game as well. Believe it or not, that 41.1% from the field is a better mark than any of Smith's college seasons at NC State, as he shot below 40% both of his years in Raleigh. Despite his scintillating talent, that low efficiency is in part to what led Smith to go undrafted.

Terquavion Smith is a bit of a chucker. He takes a lot of early shots when it's best to run the offense. He's also undersized at 6-4, 163-pounds and isn't the most stout defender. Even so, the shot-creation ability from Smith is really there. He should never have gone undrafted.

Moving Forward

The Sixers were down a first-round pick this season because of the 2022 James Harden trade (there are/will be so many Harden trades that you have to specify which one) and owe one more first from that trade. Luckily, Daryl Morey and crew were able to snag two undrafted players who not only should've been drafted, but could've been late first or early second-round picks.

Ricky Council IV looks the part of Josh Hart— a glue guy who can defend multiple positions. Terquavion Smith fits the mold of a sixth man gunner, not unlike Jordan Clarkson. Both are on two-way deals with the Sixers, and could help the big club sooner than later if called upon.