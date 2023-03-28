North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith will declare for the 2023 NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Smith, a projected first-round pick, said it was “the right decision.”

“I’m forgoing my college eligibility and going all the way in,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for everything the NC State coaching staff and fans have done for me. This is the right decision for me to take care of my family.”

Smith played his way onto the All-ACC Second Team this season, leading NC State to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018. He averaged a tick under 18 points per game (17.9) for the Wolfpack, putting in a 32-point effort in his final college game, a Round of 64 loss to Creighton.

Smith said NBA teams wanted to see him improve some parts of his game and he feels he showed enough growth to make the next step.

“Teams wanted to see me be more of a point guard, making the right play, making the right decisions,” Smith said. “They wanted to see me improve my finishing, and I increased that. I showed I can be a leader.”

Smith had a strong freshman season for NC State and likely would have been drafted last year had he made himself eligible. He did declare and participate in the NBA Combine but felt there was more to accomplish both on and off the court in college.

“I came back to do what I needed to do. I feel like I did everything the right way,” Smith said. “I know what’s coming now in the pre-draft process because I’ve been there already and know what to expect. I’ll be a lot more confident in myself now. It’s going to be a straight grind.”

Terquavion Smith made a name for himself at NC State over the past two seasons. Now he awaits for his name to be called in June’s NBA Draft.