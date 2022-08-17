The Philadelphia 76ers are almost back in action. After revamping the supporting cast around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers now have their schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Sixers open their season against the Boston Celtics, have their first home game two days later against the Milwaukee Bucks and play 34 total games on national television.

The 2022-23 season is highly anticipated in Philadelphia. With the Ben Simmons drama firmly in the past, the Sixers are bringing in a roster that boasts impressive depth around two veteran stars and one budding young star. The expectations will be heightened after an influx of veteran talent.

This could be the season where the Embiid-led Sixers finally make the Eastern Conference Finals and the journey there will feature some very important games. Here are the five biggest matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 schedule, ranked chronologically.

5 must-watch games on Sixers 2022-23 NBA schedule

5. Opening night vs. Boston Celtics

Right out of the gate, the Sixers will have the spotlight as they kick off the 2022-23 season against the Boston Celtics. The first game of the season is always highly anticipated but this one will be extra fun.

Philly will travel to TD Garden to face Jayson Tatum and the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Oct. 18. The Sixers and Celtics will face off four times this season but after opening night won’t see each other until February, where they will face off once on both sides of the All-Star break. One of Philly’s last games of the season is a home matchup vs. Boston.

Facing the Celtics will be a good litmus early test for the Sixers. They will get tested by one of the title favorites but also can prove that their improvements make them a true force to be reckoned with.

4. Nov. 22, Ben Simmons’ potential (active) return to Philly

The first time the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets play is Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Wells Fargo Center. The game will be on TNT for an extremely good reason: Ben Simmons.

No one knows exactly when Simmons will play his first game in Philadelphia as an opponent. Whenever he does, Wells Fargo Center will rival the animosity of other venues welcoming back disgraced former stars. He was on the Nets’ sideline when they thumped the Sixers following the blockbuster trade but that doesn’t truly count. Embiid’s former co-star needs to hit the court against his former club.

The Sixers and Nets will also face off during NBA Rivals Week, a new initiative highlighting rivalries around the league.

3. Christmas Day vs. the New York Knicks

The Sixers are back on the docket for the NBA’s Christmas games. Harden’s Twitter followers were the first to find out that the Sixers are going to Madison Square Garden for a Christmas showdown against the New York Knicks.

Although the Sixers are a genuine title contender and the Knicks are looking to become a playoff team, they could provide a very interesting matchup, especially if they trade for Donovan Mitchell by then. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett should be fun to watch together and the game should be extra fun for Philly, who has had New York’s number in recent memory.

2. Jan. 28, first matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

The rivalry between Embiid and Nikola Jokic is continuing to grow after Jokic won another MVP Award over the Sixers’ big man. Although the two superstars don’t seem to have any serious bad blood between them, any matchup between them will be worth watching.

The Sixers and Nuggets play twice this season. Their January matchup will take place in Philly and be broadcasted on ABC with a 3:00 EST tip-off time. The Nuggets should be an improved team after injuries depleted Jokic’s supporting cast, so the game should be a close one.

As more and more Denver fans (and even media members) continue to vouch for Jokic, Philly fans will be even louder in their support for Embiid, who will face the Nuggets’ home crowd on Mar. 27.

1. Feb. 27, first matchup with Miami Heat

The Sixers are surely dying for another crack at the Miami Heat, who beat them in the postseason. Their first of three matchups in the 2022-23 season will be in Philadelphia on Feb. 27. Then they play again in Miami on March 1st and again on Apr. 6 in Philadelphia.

Against P.J. Tucker’s now-former team, the Sixers should have a much better time slowing down the Heat offense and attacking the defense. Miami is always a tough opponent, though. Like the Celtics matchup, this should be a very good litmus test for where the Sixers are midway through the season.