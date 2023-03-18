The NBA MVP race is as compelling and newsworthy than it has been quite a while. There have been daily debates analyzing criteria like individual excellence, team success and durability. Though, Hall of Fame point guard Walt “Clyde” Frazier believes there is no debate at all, and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid should be awarded the crown at the end of the season.
The flamboyant broadcaster more known to modern NBA fans for his signature style and catch phrases (swishing and dishing) proclaimed that Embiid is more deserving of being MVP over both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets game Saturday afternoon.
“Clyde Frazier says Joel Embiid is his MVP, because ‘“he has no weaknesses,”’ Nekias Duncan of Basketballnews.com Tweeted “Points to Jokic’s interior defense and Gianni’s’ free throw & jump shooting as counter examples.”
The Knicks legend brings to light a very interesting component of the MVP argument that can sometimes be overlooked. When evaluating the fundamental aspects of a star player, one tends to consider overall offense, shooting and defense as barometers for greatness. Embiid arguably possesses the best balance of that combination.
Jokic is the game’s most efficient offensive player with a true shooting percentage of 70.1, while Giannis compares as the superior defender to the other stars, boasting a defensive rating of 107.9. Though, to Frazier’s point, Embiid checks all the boxes. But there is one key element he seemed to neglect. Playmaking.
Jokic is on the cusp of making big man history with the most assists ever in a season (9.9 per game) and Antetokounmpo has always been a valuable facilitator for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 5.5 assists this season. Embiid currently tallies just over four dimes a game, good numbers for a center but not at the level of his fellow MVP candidates.
The Sixers will be looking to James Harden for that task in the playoffs. And there is no shame in that whatsoever. It just further brings to light the true muddied nature of this historic race. Jokic remains the favorite, but fans are truly witnessing three incredibly dominant megastars. Just enjoy it.