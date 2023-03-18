The NBA MVP race is as compelling and newsworthy than it has been quite a while. There have been daily debates analyzing criteria like individual excellence, team success and durability. Though, Hall of Fame point guard Walt “Clyde” Frazier believes there is no debate at all, and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid should be awarded the crown at the end of the season.

The flamboyant broadcaster more known to modern NBA fans for his signature style and catch phrases (swishing and dishing) proclaimed that Embiid is more deserving of being MVP over both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets game Saturday afternoon.

“Clyde Frazier says Joel Embiid is his MVP, because ‘“he has no weaknesses,”’ Nekias Duncan of Basketballnews.com Tweeted “Points to Jokic’s interior defense and Gianni’s’ free throw & jump shooting as counter examples.”