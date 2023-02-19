Mac McClung just earned himself a full NBA contract. At least, that’s what he must be thinking after setting the league on fire with his performance at the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Judging by Philadelphia 76ers’ executive Daryl Morey’s reaction, he just might grant his request if McClung asked.

Check out Morey’s reactions as Mac McClung was getting fans off their seats at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, even channeling White Men Can’t Jumpand tagging the man himself.

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest wasn’t one for the ages, but it was far from a letdown. Mac McClung by himself made the event exciting by finishing off three well-deserved 50-rated dunks and one 49.8. That gave him a score of 999/1000 in the updated judge scoring system.

His final round competitor in Trey Murphy III also had some eye-popping throwdowns of his own, just nothing that could top Mac and his gravity-defying jams.

Mac McClung is currently on a two-way contract with the Sixers and has yet to suit up in a single game for Doc Rivers’ side. He’s played in just two NBA games thus far, scoring eight total points in 25 minutes for his career.

With the Sixers firmly in a race atop the Eastern Conference standings, it’s not likely that he manages to carve out a role on the main team just yet. But he’s certainly got Daryl Morey’s attention. Don’t be surprised if the jersey sales alone prompt the team to keep him around a while longer especially after he said he’d be bank for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest next season. Don’t lose that clout, Daryl.