Though Philadelphia 76ers face of the franchise Joel Embiid caused a stir when candidly discussing the extent of his desire to win an NBA championship, don't expect the reigning MVP to be leaving town anytime soon.

“After the comments went viral, Embiid and Sixers team president Daryl Morey touched base,” per SportsNet New York insider Ian Begley.

“One theme of the conversation, per people familiar with the matter: Embiid wants to be in Philly and win in Philly. Both team and player envision Embiid on a Derek Jeter-type trajectory: remaining as the face of his franchise until he retires.”

Jeter, one of the most popular players in baseball history, spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees. If “The Process” does take a page from Jeter's book, that means hoops fans can expect to see him suiting up for the Sixers for at least another decade.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Embiid has been with the Sixers since 2014, though his rookie season didn't begin until two seasons later, as the big man recovered from a major foot injury.

When Embiid did finally set foot on the court, he hit the ground running, and Philadelphia has enjoyed some of their most entertaining and successful years in franchise history. Although they've yet to win a championship, and haven't since 1983, there's no doubt that Embiid is one of the best players to ever put on a Sixers jersey.

“As you’d imagine, the Sixers have absolutely no plans to trade Embiid to the Knicks – or anywhere else,” writes Begley.