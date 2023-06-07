Nick Nurse brings new energy to the Philadelphia 76ers. The new head coach in town is expected to bring innovation and intensity as he tries to help the Sixers finally get through to the conference finals. Georges Niang is one of many who likes what he sees in Philly's new coach.

Niang said on The Hoop Collective that he would love to play for Nurse and that he loves being with the Sixers. He named some things that makes Nurse an impressive hire.

“Bringing in a guy that is a basketball savant,” Niang said of the Sixers' decision to hire Nurse. “He knows how to junk up games, he knows how to draw ATOs, run offense and then junk defenses and then how to play defense. He's done a great job. His Toronto teams were always tough to guard and they were always tough to score against. I was extremely pleased to see that they hired him and that they're moving in that direction. Obviously, it was unfortunate what happened with Doc [Rivers]. But that happens in the league all the time, right? There's expectations and when that's not met, teams kinda just shift.”

The Sixers want Nurse to build a strong system around Joel Embiid. A shooter like Niang — 40.1 percent from deep on 4.9 attempts per game last season — would help Philly build an offense that empowers Embiid to facilitate more. The question remains of whether the soon-to-be-30-year-old forward will remain with the team.

“It's exciting. I don't know what's gonna happen in free agency. I love being in Philadelphia, I love the organization,” Niang said. “Obviously having Nick Nurse there, he values smart players and I feel like I kinda fit that realm. I'd be excited to definitely play for him if that opportunity presented itself.”

Niang will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Sixers. The defensive schemes Nurse uses makes Niang seem unfit to be a regular rotation player under him. But his ability to shoot and sense for attacking the basket off the catch says otherwise. His shooting was huge for Philly, as he provided a legit floor spacer with a knack for talking trash and pumping up the crowd.

While he's not a long, fast athlete like many of Nurse's players with the Toronto Raptors, Georges Niang is a talented player who would remain a solid bench player for the Sixers if he re-signs.