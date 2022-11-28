Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are rolling despite their star players suffering from injuries. The team’s top three scores were out ahead of Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return and a short road trip, yet they held their ground and played well despite tough circumstances. As the Sixers prepare to face the Hawks for the third time this month, there is one key question to answer: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Sixers superstar Joel Embiid playing vs. Hawks?

After missing the previous four games with a left mid-foot sprain, Embiid is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report for the Sixers’ showdown with the Hawks. Philadelphia won three of the four games Embiid has missed during this stretch and is 5-3 in the eight total games he has missed over the course of the season.

Joel Embiid listed as questionable on the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Hawks. Matisse Thybulle is also listed as questionable and P.J. Tucker is listed as probable. Harden, Maxey, Springer are still out pic.twitter.com/tVuOnQt1kY — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 28, 2022

Embiid is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season. He was playing some of the best basketball of his career before spraining his foot. In the absences of Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, several Sixers players have stepped up to keep the team winning. They will look to improve to 12-9 against Trae Young and the Hawks.

In addition to Joel Embiid potentially playing against the Hawks tonight, Matisse Thybulle is also listed as questionable after missing the last three games and trying to play through injury in the games prior to that. P.J. Tucker is listed as probable after sitting out the second half of yesterday’s game with ankle soreness and Harden, Maxey and Jaden Springer remain out.