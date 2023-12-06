As the Sixers take on the Wizards, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is aiming to return after missing 11 games with a fractured rub.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Washington Wizards after four days off. The well-rested Sixers should have little issue defeating the lowly Wizards, especially with one of their key players returning after a scary injury. Ahead of the game, there is a big question on everyone’s mind: Is Kelly Oubre Jr. playing tonight?

Is Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. playing vs. Wizards?

Oubre is not listed on the injury report ahead of the Sixers-Wizards clash, which means that after missing 11 games, Oubre is very likely to make his return. The Sixers' wing has recovered from a fractured rib that he suffered in a hit-and-run.

“Rehab was slow and steady. But, yeah, we here. I feel good and I believe I'm ready to play,” Oubre said on Monday, when he discussed his time away from the court and the conspiracies around his injury situation.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse indicated that Oubre will probably come off the bench but that he should still get a good amount of minutes right away. In his first eight games of the season, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

The lone Sixers player listed on the injury report is De'Anthony Melton, who is listed as probable due to illness. On Washington's side, Delon Wright (left knee sprain) and Ryan Rollins (right knee strain) have been ruled out while Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (right rib sprain) and Johnny Davis (left calf strain) are listed as questionable.

The question of whether Kelly Oubre Jr. is playing vs. the Wizards should be answered “yes” barring an unforeseen setback.