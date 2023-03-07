Philadelphia 76ers star forward Tobias Harris missed Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a calf injury. The Sixers fared surprisingly well without one of their best players, as they managed to beat the Pacers by a final score of 147-143 behind 42 points from center Joel Embiid. Still, when the Sixers visit the Target Center on Tuesday night to play Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, every Sixers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Tobias Harris playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Tobias Harris injury status vs. Timberwolves

The Sixers have Harris listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Sixers, James Harden (left foot soreness) is also questionable to play for Philadelphia.

Harris, 30, is in his 12th season in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 59 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Tennessee standout is scoring the ball with great efficiency in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Harris’ current 50.1% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect Tuesday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Sixers to go down to the wire, regardless of if Harris is in the lineup. After all, both teams are riding winning streaks and playing solid basketball right now. But with regard to the question, Is Tobias Harris playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is maybe.