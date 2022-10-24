‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start

CAMDEN, NJ – The Philadelphia 76ers need some answers as they search for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid’s recent strong performance is a good sign, as the big fella dominating is a huge key to turning their fortunes around. But the Sixers have also displayed a strong lineup using someone else at center: P.J. Tucker.

The Sixers’ most impactful lineup through their first three games features Tucker at center along with James Harden, Tobias Harris De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. Doc Rivers used that quintet in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sixers came back from a 13-point deficit to make it a close game the rest of the way (but eventually lost).

That five-man group has only played a little over four minutes together so far but no other Sixers lineup that has played multiple minutes on the floor has been nearly as effective, per Basketball Reference. The spacing and switchability on defense make it an impactful group and it leaves some room to mix and match other forwards and guards.

He had been quiet all game and then erupted in the start of the fourth. The crowd was dead and lifeless and now it is rocking. pic.twitter.com/GysMRarlIk — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) October 21, 2022

“It’s a good change-up,” Tucker said of the small-ball lineup at the Sixers’ practice facility on Monday. “Opens the floor up ’cause nobody’s posting up in that lineup, so the ball moves a little better. And guys get an opportunity to attack a little bit more. But it’s just a different look that’ll be able to be effective against different teams.”

The Sixers’ offense is predicated on the interior dominance of Embiid, who makes appearances in the team’s lineups that rank third and fifth in net points per 100 possessions. That fifth lineup is the Sixers’ starting group, which has a net rating of +7.9 in 127 possessions so far this season. Such a net rating is pretty good for lineups that play a lot together, especially considering how rough Embiid looked in the team’s first two games.

Rivers recently cautioned overusing the small-ball lineup because it means so many minutes for the 37-year-old Tucker. Even though he has the toughness to withstand the physicality that comes on defense, overworking him is something to consider over the course of the season. Nonetheless, the small-ball lineup worked wonders for the Sixers so far and is something Rivers should keep using at points during the season. It could be something that helped them get back in the win column.

“We’re still figuring it out every single day, every single game,” Tucker said when asked about how the Sixers’ offense can improve. “It’s something that I think is gonna take all year. Some games, everybody will [do well] and we’ll score a lot and be great and other games will be tougher. But we just gotta figure out how to still win games even when we’re not scoring, figuring out other ways to win. And that’s what shapes the team.”

The Sixers will face the Pacers at 7:00 PM EST on Monday night before kicking off a four-game road trip on Wednesday.