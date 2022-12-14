By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

James Harden had his way against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, as he put up a scintillating stat line in a 123-103 home win by the Sixers. Harden finished with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and also added 15 assists in 36 minutes on the floor. His impact on the game was felt as well on the defensive end of the floor, with Harden recording five steals as well.

So good was Harden’s performance that he moved just one such performance away from tying two of the greatest point guards to ever play basketball in Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and former longtime court general John Stockton, as noted by Basketball Reference.

Most games of 20 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST, and 5 STL since the 3-point era (1979-80):

Magic Johnson: 4

John Stockton: 4

Kevin Johnson: 3

Chris Paul: 3

James Harden: 3 (two have come with the Sixers)

The Sixers are at their best when Harden is on top of his game just like in the win against the Kings. Harden, however, is hardly the only Sixers player to make loud noises in that game. Three other Philly starters scored in double figures, including, of course, Joel Embiid, who pumped out 31 points. Tobias Harris generated 21 points, while Matisse Thybulle surprised with 15 points in 22 minutes.

The Sixers appear to be completely over their recent three-game losing streak, as they have now won three games in a row. It’s the third time Philadelphia has won that many games consecutively, but the Sixers have yet to experience winning four times in succession this season. They have a golden opportunity to do that this coming Friday at home, albeit against the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors.