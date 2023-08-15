James Harden is thousands of miles away from Philadelphia, but the vast distance between the City of Brotherly Love and China was not enough for the bearded superstar to send shockwaves across to Philly when he bluntly called out Daryl Morey as a liar not just once, but twice, in front of the public, as though he was not aware that the internet exists.

But it was not just the video of James Harden's spicy words against Morey that crossed the Pacific. There's also the footage of the former NBA Most Valuable Player…dancing. Ah, nothing like following up a controversial diatribe against Daryl Morey by officially joining the Ting Ting Tang Tang dance craze.

James Harden just trying his best to keep up with the dance moves 🤣pic.twitter.com/RiLVthTNen — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

Harden will do what Harden wants, but at the end of the day, he is still with the Sixers, a team he's seemingly desperate to get out of. There's no telling exactly whether his wish would be granted, but with the words he uttered against Morey, it seems that he's trying everything he can to force the hand of Philly to send him away. Dancing will not solve the issues between Harden and the Sixers, but at least it provided some form of distraction, albeit momentarily.

Harden picked up his option with the Sixers for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $35.64 million, hoping that Philadelphia will trade him.

The James Harden-Sixers saga is far from over. Harden is clearly unhappy with Morey, and it's not hard to imagine Morey clenching his fist after hearing what Harden just said about him.