The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will be putting their seven-game winning streak to the test against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Sixers, James Harden has popped up on the injury report due to a left foot injury, and they will now need to try and navigate a win against a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers side without Harden in the mix.

James Harden injury status vs. Pacers

Harden has now officially been ruled out of Saturday’s contest due to a sore left foot. The former league MVP looked fine on Friday in a 121-82 blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets, posting an 11-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in just 31 minutes of action. He seems to have suffered the foot injury during that game, and it has now been deemed significant enough for him to be forced to sit out at least one game.

The fact that the Sixers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set may have been factored in on the team’s decision to give Harden the night off. The Pacers aren’t exactly a top team in the East, so perhaps now would be a good time to give their superstar point guard some rest.

In other injury news, PJ Tucker has also been ruled out for Saturday’s contest, while Jalen McDaniels has been upgraded to available.

At the moment, the top seed in the East is still within reach for the Sixers. At 47-22, Philly is just 2.5 games behind the No. 1 ranked Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.