I’m pretty sure you still remember James Harden’s insane body transformation last year as he forced his way out of the Houston Rockets. The 10-time All-Star looked completely overweight during a Rockets game, only to almost miraculously shed off the extra pounds as soon as his trade to the Brooklyn Nets was made official.

A recent photo of Harden once again proves how the former league MVP is at it again this summer. This time around, though, he’s not facilitating a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers — not by any means. As a matter of fact, this now-viral picture shows just how committed Harden is to the cause over in Philly:

James Harden looking slim slim! pic.twitter.com/z075nNw1ku — Tristan (@Tristan96182246) July 24, 2022

James Harden wasn’t overweight last season with the Sixers, but there’s no denying that he just didn’t look right, at least in terms of his play on the court. It is clear that the 32-year-old has been working hard in the offseason to make sure that he’s in the best shape for the campaign ahead. Based on the photo alone, it is evident that Harden has already lost some weight heading into the new season.

That’s not all Harden is doing this summer as well. The three-time scoring champion also took a significant pay cut in order to give his team more cap room. This will allow the Sixers to sign additional pieces as they look to compete for a title in 2022-23. At this point, there is very little doubt, if any, that James Harden is all in on the Sixers this coming season.