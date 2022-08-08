On the court, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors have a bit of rivalry going on between them. It started way back in 2019, when Kawhi Leonard hit that historic Game 7 buzzer to send Philly home. Since then, every Raps-Sixers game has been a barnburner, with both teams going at each other in any way possible. It’s gone a bit overboard at times, but it’s generally been a fun competitive rivalry between the two.

It’s clear as well that both teams have a ton of respect for each other. A great example of this came during Rico Hines’ most recent Open Run. Sixers star James Harden joined Scottie Barnes and other Raptors players during this open run. During that pick-up run, it seemed like Barnes was hell-bent on making Harden’s life a living hell.

Scottie Barnes with the clamps on James Harden 👀🔥 (h/t @RapsMuse) pic.twitter.com/aAMr06uVma — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 7, 2022

While some players might frown upon this hard-nosed defense in pick-up games (looking at you, Devin Booker), it seems like James Harden is appreciative of Scottie Barnes’ effort. The Sixers star praised Barnes’ work ethic, making him an example for the other players in attendance during the open run. (via BADGUY)

James Harden showing respect to young Scottie Barnes ! Raptors are officially a practice team to us. pic.twitter.com/Bs8AjRDIda — BADGUY (@TheBadGuy_NBAOG) August 8, 2022

Off the court, Barnes is a lovable goof who always seems to have fun wherever he goes. On the court, though, the Raptors star is a completely different animal. The Sixers witnessed this first-hand last year, as Barnes was a huge factor for Toronto despite their 4-2 loss in the first round to Philly.

James Harden’s leadership also shines through in this clip, and for good reason. The Sixers star’s reputation has tanked in the last few years. However, Rockets fans will be the first one to attest that Harden is a damn good leader, and it shows in this clip. It will be exciting to see these two teams duke it out in the regular season and the playoffs.