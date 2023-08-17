Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden made his Chinese fans happy once again as he declared that he's open to playing in the nation one day.

Harden, who is currently in the midst of his China tour, professed his love for the country in a recent interview. He shared that he has gotten nothing but respect and admiration from the fan base, so it only feels right for him to get to play there in the future.

While Harden didn't say if he'll make it happen and when, the fact that he isn't closing the door on the possibility has certainly delighted his legion of Chinese supporters.

“Every time I come here, the love is just like … it's crazy, you know what I mean? So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here,” Harden said, via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Now, it is important to note that James Harden might just be saying that to keep his strong relationship with the country. His army of fans would have definitely been disappointed had he rejected the idea. He couldn't really say no considering the situation he's in.

But then again, only Harden knows what he truly feels. Perhaps he's really open to the idea. And given how much money he can make should he move to China even in the latter stages of his career, it might be an easy decision for him. Any CBA team would definitely love to have him given the number of Chinese supporters he generated ever since he joined the Houston Rockets early in his career.

Only time will tell if Harden will truly play in China, but it's definitely a storyline worth keeping an eye on. With that said, though, the Beard might not take up Dwight Howard on his recent Taiwan offer then.