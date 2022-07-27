The Philadelphia 76ers officially re-signed James Harden on Wednesday, giving fans reason to celebrate. After officially extending his stay in the City of Brotherly Love, Harden had a strong message for Sixers fans and the organization that will get everyone in Philly fired up, via Kyle Neubeck.

James Harden: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/raUAfznUhD — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 27, 2022

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” said Harden. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

Harden showed his commitment to winning a championship during the offseason. The Beard reportedly told Darryl Morey to sort out finances for the rest of the roster and add the pieces the Sixers need, before worrying about his own deal. Harden was willing to accept “whatever’s left over” after the Sixers bolstered the roster, and that’s exactly what he did. Philly signed PJ Tucker and Danuel House in free agency before working out a deal with Harden.

Now he’s doubling down on his championship aspirations with his statement, indicating that he feels the team is where it needs to be in order to contend for a title in 2022-23.

James Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the Sixers that includes a player option after the 2022-23 NBA season. He gave the Sixers the flexibility they needed to land a couple of quality free agents, while also enabling himself to have some flexibility of his own when it comes to his future.

Now that the deal is officially signed, Harden’s championship-fueled message to Sixers fans should have the whole organization buzzing.