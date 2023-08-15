The Sixers have had a hard time managing the evolving situation with star shooting guard James Harden for quite some time now. Harden, who helped lead the Sixers to a strong playoff run last season, has been quarrelling with the team's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said recently on camera during his yearly Adidas China tour.

The Sixers star Harden is no stranger to demands and controversy, having requested many trades over the course of his career.

Recently, he said he wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, only to watch the deal fizzle out.

On Monday, August 14, NBA analyst, Hall-of-Famer, and former General Manager Kevin McHale shared his thoughts on Harden over the years. McHale questioned Harden's effort on defense and in other situations on the basketball court.

He seemed unsurprised by Harden's latest dealings with Morey and his current state of happiness, or lack thereof, with the Sixers's management.

"James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]" Hear James Harden's former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he's not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/yyETZd4N1j — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 14, 2023

The Sixers guard has a supporter in Kyrie Irving, the Mavs point guard who questioned longtime NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski recently for calling Harden ‘disgruntled.'

The situation began when the Sixers refused to give Harden a contract extension and he requested a trade after opting into the final year of his current deal. The Houston Rockets were a potential destination, but former Rockets star Tracy McGrady said the rumors made no sense.

Harden took a nearly $15 million pay cut last season while the Sixers signed P.J. Tucker and Daniel House, bolstering the team's depth as Harden went on to average 22 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists.