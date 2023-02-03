James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.

Embiid quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the Harden snub. In his mind, JoJo believes that the league should be held accountable for this travesty:

“Y’all got some explaining to do @NBA,” Embiid wrote in his tweet.

It’s hard not to agree with Embiid here, especially considering how integral Harden has been to the Sixers’ success this season. At 33-17, Philly is currently third in the East and is just three games behind the league-leading Boston Celtics. There’s no denying that Harden’s strong play has had a lot to do with this.

James Harden has been a permanent fixture in the All-Star Game for the past 10 years. His decade-long streak now comes to an end, and Joel Embiid just isn’t having it.

Then again, you have to note that Embiid himself earlier said that he’s now gotten used to the disrespect after he was snubbed as an All-Star starter for the East. He even joked that he wasn’t even sure if he was going to be an All-Star this season. He probably didn’t imagine that the joke was going to be on Harden.

In case you were wondering, Tyrese Haliburton and Jrue Holiday were both voted into the East All-Star squad.