James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.

Embiid quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the Harden snub. In his mind, JoJo believes that the league should be held accountable for this travesty:

“Y’all got some explaining to do @NBA,” Embiid wrote in his tweet. 

It’s hard not to agree with Embiid here, especially considering how integral Harden has been to the Sixers’ success this season. At 33-17, Philly is currently third in the East and is just three games behind the league-leading Boston Celtics. There’s no denying that Harden’s strong play has had a lot to do with this.

James Harden has been a permanent fixture in the All-Star Game for the past 10 years. His decade-long streak now comes to an end, and Joel Embiid just isn’t having it.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
De'Aaron Fox, Trey Lyles, Kings, NBA All-Star Game, All-Star

De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub receives ‘disgraceful’ take from Trey Lyles

Rexwell Villas ·

Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia Eagles

Knicks star Jalen Brunson All-Star snub draws bold reaction from Mikal Bridges

Paolo Songco ·

Sixers, Joel Embiid. James Harden

James Harden headlines biggest 2023 NBA All-Star snubs

David Yapkowitz ·

Then again, you have to note that Embiid himself earlier said that he’s now gotten used to the disrespect after he was snubbed as an All-Star starter for the East. He even joked that he wasn’t even sure if he was going to be an All-Star this season. He probably didn’t imagine that the joke was going to be on Harden.

In case you were wondering, Tyrese Haliburton and Jrue Holiday were both voted into the East All-Star squad.