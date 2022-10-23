Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown returned to Philly for the first time on Saturday after parting ways with the Sixers two years ago. Now serving as an assistant to Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs coaching staff, Brown returned to Philadelphia hoping to hand his former team their third loss of the season — which he did.

There was nothing but love between the Sixers and Brown, though, with the team even honoring their former coach with a touching tribute video before tip-off:

Sixers pay tribute to Spurs assistant coach Brett Brown, who spent seven seasons as Philly’s head coach and won the 4th-most games in franchise history (via @BySamDiGiovanni) pic.twitter.com/xTisWwM6Pm — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) October 22, 2022

After the game, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid shared a moment on the court with his former coach. It is unclear what the pair talked about, but there’s obviously a lot of respect between these two individuals (via Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints):

Joel Embiid and Brett Brown catch up after Spurs beat Sixers pic.twitter.com/QaI5qFejlW — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 23, 2022

It was great to see Brett Brown back inside the Well Fargo Center after two long years. However, it would have been much better if the Sixers won.

Unfortunately for them, this wasn’t the case on Saturday night. The rebuilding Spurs proved to be too much for a Sixers side that has struggled mightily to open the season. Philly tried to keep it close late in the game, but they eventually succumbed to a 114-105 loss.

The Sixers are now 0-3 and the players clearly aren’t happy about this recent development. Philly fans aren’t the slightest bit amused either as they are slapped with the harsh reality of this season possibly being yet another disappointing one for their beloved Sixers squad.