CAMDEN, NJ — After sweeping their five-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for another high-stakes matchup against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. With Joel Embiid missing the Sixers’ previous game, everyone will be anticipating the possibility of him facing off against Simmons for the first time.

Doc Rivers said that Embiid did not practice on Tuesday as he continues recovering from a left foot injury. “I don’t know,” the Sixers’ head coach said when asked what his chances are for playing against the Nets. “It’s day-to-day. We’ll see how he progresses and how he looks tomorrow…We just wanna make sure it’s right. If it’s right, he plays. If it’s not, we’ll wait another game and see where it’s at.”

Joel Embiid getting some shots up at the end of Sixers practice. Doc Rivers said that he didn’t participate in practice today and that he’s considered day-to-day as he manages his foot injury. pic.twitter.com/p9puXnYemH — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) January 24, 2023

Although Embiid didn’t participate in the Sixers’ practice, he did get a light workout in with the player development staff. He played a three-on-three scrimmage, both in half-court and full-court settings, after getting up some shots. While his status probably won’t be known until much closer to tomorrow’s 7:30 P.M. tip-off, it’s a good sign that he got some work in before the day of the game.

Joel Embiid and James Harden both sat out of the Sixers’ final game of their road trip, a win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, as they each manage their respective injuries. Although Kevin Durant remains sidelined for the Nets, the Sixers will have to be ready to face a good, deep team that looks to challenge them at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.