Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid starred in Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. Like usual, he served as the straw that stirred the drink for the Sixers on the offensive end. He scored 27 points — on 10-for-17 shooting from the field — grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked one shot in the 101-99 Sixers loss. But a recent surprising injury update indicates that Embiid might sit out Wednesday night’s rematch against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

The Sixers have Embiid listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to left foot soreness, per a tweet from The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. In other injury news relevant to the Sixers, big man Dewayne Dedmon (left hip soreness) will sit out for Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid, 28, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 2.5 turnovers per game across 48 appearances this season (all starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cameroonian is shooting the ball very efficiently from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Embiid’s current 86.0% free-throw percentage is the highest of his career by a wide margin.

Philadelphia’s chances of coming up with a win on the road against the Heat on Wednesday largely hinge on whether Embiid will play. After all, he’s by far the team’s best offensive player and one of the best offensive players in all of basketball. With this in mind, here’s to hoping that Embiid will feel up to playing on Wednesday.