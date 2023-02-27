The Miami Heat (32-29) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-76ers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Miami lost four straight games and dropped to seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat covered 36% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Philadelphia won five of their last six games and sits in third place in the East. The 76ers covered 59% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the first of three meetings between the conference foes. Miami notably knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs last season, beating them 4-2 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Here are the Heat-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-76ers Odds

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers: -5.5 (-114)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. 76ers

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sun, NBCS Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami finds itself sputtering of late, yet they remain a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. That is largely thanks to their elite defense as Miami allows just 108.6 PPG – the second-lowest mark in the NBA. They are especially stingy in the paint where they hold teams to the fewest points per game in the league. Additionally, they really slow things down and force teams to play half-court offense as they allow the fourth-fewest fast break points per game. Offensively, Miami may struggle to score with efficiency but they do attempt a ton of threes. While Philly does a good job defending the outside shot, a hot night from deep is certainly in play for the Heat.

Miami is led by veteran forward Jimmy Butler. Butler is having yet another strong season, averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 5.0 APG. He continues to be an efficient scorer despite a lack of outside shot as his 52% field goal percentage is the highest mark of his career. Additionally, he still does a great job getting to the line with an average of 8.2 free throw attempts per game. Butler will be playing a familiar opponent tonight after spending the 2018-19 season with the 76ers. Butler is 5-3 versus the 76ers since leaving them and has averaged 20.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 5.4 APG.

For as good as Butler has been this season, big man Bam Adebayo is quietly in the midst of a career season. He averages a career-high 21.4 PPG while still managing 9.9 RPG and 3.3 APG. He is an efficient scorer and free throw maker with a 54% field goal percentage and 80% free throw percentage. Bam serves as the linchpin of their elite defense and he notably held Joel Embiid to just 19.8 PPG and 9.8 RPG in last year’s playoffs. Although he struggled somewhat in their first two games following the All-Star Break, he has a huge chance to break out against one of the hottest teams in the league.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia has risen to near the top of the league, as their 39-20 record ranks fourth-best in the entire NBA. The 76ers are a well-balanced team who first and foremost is dominant on the defensive end. Philadelphia allows just 110.4 PPG – the third-fewest in the league. Perhaps their biggest strength is the ability to defend the three as they allow the second-fewest threes per game and the third-lowest three-point percentage. Offensively, the 76ers live at the free-throw line. 20.7 made free-throws per game leads the league thanks to their 83% free-throw percentage. They are efficient up and down the offensive end, ranking sixth in shooting efficiency.

Philly is led by MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Embiid has been dominant all season long, leading the league with 33.1 PPG while also chipping in 10.4 RPG and 4.1 APG. He hasn’t missed a beat since the All-Star Break, either. Embiid dropped 27 points and 19 rebounds in their win over Memphis before a 41-point, 12-rebound performance in their loss to Boston. Although the Heat have done a good job on him in the past, the All-NBA center is on a mission this year and should be able to outlast their stingy defense.

The X-factor for the 76ers tonight is point guard James Harden. Harden continues to thrive in the second stage of his career as he has fully transitioned into one of the best playmakers in the league. Harden’s 10.7 APG leads the NBA, yet he still manages to contribute 21.6 PPG and 6.2 RPG. Additionally, the former MVP has been lights out from deep this season with a career-high 39% three-point percentage.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick

Miami seems to always play Philly tough but after last year’s playoff outcome, I expect the 76ers to roll tonight and send the Heat packing.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -5.5 (-114)