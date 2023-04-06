A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Joel Embiid is not on the injury report for Thursday’s clash against the Miami Heat. However, it now appears that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is now in danger of missing the game after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers provided a rather cryptic update on his squad just before tipoff.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Heat

As far as I know, Embiid isn’t dealing with any injury at the moment. He looked perfectly fine in Philly’s last game — a massive 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics — where he dropped a 52-point masterclass against Jayson Tatum and Co. However, with the Sixers having nothing else left to play for in the regular season, it seems that Embiid could be rested for the final stretch. At least this is what Coach Doc seems to have implied:

“Doc Rivers says 76ers have a plan for final three games with No. 3 seed locked in. Looks like tonight against Heat will be with primary rotation. ‘Most of ‘em will play,'” writes Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

By saying that “most” of his players will be available, Rivers also hinted at the notion that some of them won’t. This could include Embiid, who of all people, would be deserving of a night off following his heroics against the Celtics.

Doc Rivers’ cryptic statement here has pretty much cast doubt on Joel Embiid’s injury status not only for the Heat game, but for the Sixers’ last two remaining contests as well.