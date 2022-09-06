Joel Embiid, Sixers sign Montrezl Harrell to 2-year deal

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made another win-now move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Montrezl Harrell is signing two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option. Harrell brings more toughness to a team searching for it this offseason. He was Sixth Man of the Year with Doc Rivers/Sam Cassell in 2019-2020 w/ Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2022

Per Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell’s deal with the Sixers includes a player option. Not only does Harrell bring some toughness to Philly’s roster, but he also provides them with some much-needed center insurance behind superstar Joel Embiid, who has tended to become banged up in his NBA career.

Harrell, 28, won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award back in the 2019-2020 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers, who never seemed to replace ex-backup center Andre Drummond following the James Harden deal, got themselves a capable backup in Harrell.

The veteran center’s offseason was not without its troubles, though. Harrell was facing felony drug charges following a Kentucky arrest during a traffic stop back in June. The North Carolina native was in possession of three pounds of marijuana.

The charges put a serious damper on Montrezl Harrell’s free agent market, as teams didn’t want to take a chance on the former Sixth Man if he was facing legal punishment.

However, the newest member of the Sixers had marijuana trafficking charges reduced to a misdemeanor possession in a Madison County Courthouse. There will be no charge on Harrell’s record after 12 months if he avoids further legal troubles.

Now, Montrezl Harrell will turn his attention to helping the Sixers contend for a title. With new additions like the veteran center, PJ Tucker, Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton, Philly seems poised to do just that.