Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker collision brings huge scare to Sixers fans

Philadelphia 76ers fans watching the Sixers play the Charlotte Hornets in their final preseason game at home got quite the scare when Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker figured in a head-on collision.

During the second quarter of the contest, Embiid and Tucker apparently crashed into each other. Both players were clearly hurt after the accident, with the All-Star big man holding his head and his new teammate grabbing his left leg, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

While Embiid was able to stay on the floor–giving a huge sigh of relief to the Sixers faithful–Tucker wasn’t as lucky. The 37-year-old forward had to be taken off the court and into the locker room as his knee seemed to be injured.

Fortunately, Tucker was able to return shortly after that.

P.J. Tucker, who headed to the locker room following a collision with Joel Embiid, is back on the court warming up with teammates before the second half. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 13, 2022

It is unknown if Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker have other underlying issues after the collision, but it is definitely great to see them doing just fine and able to play despite the accident.

With the 2022-23 season so close, the last thing the Sixers would want to see is their superstar player and their key offseason signing getting hurt.

The Sixers have title aspirations in the upcoming campaign, especially after the trade deadline arrival of James Harden in 2022. They already suffered a massive heartbreak in the past playoffs, and that only increased the pressure on them to deliver.

Here’s to hoping that Embiid and Tucker are really fine and won’t need to be sidelined in the lead-up to the season-opener.