PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and James Harden are starting to figure it out. The Philadelphia 76ers stars have been very effective previously but are now showing what they can when they’re both on their A-game. In the Sixers’ 118-106 win over the Golden State Warriors, they combined for 61 points and helped the team push its winning streak to four.

Harden is starting to find a groove after missing a month due to injury. His playmaking has been a massive boost for the Sixers, whose offense suffered with their lead playmaker on the bench. Embiid explained how the best version of Philly — which came out in the third quarter with some up-tempo play, snappy passing and an offense that was tough to stop — starts with his bearded co-star.

“That’s how you want to play,” Embiid said. “You want your defense to get stops and you want to be able to push the ball and kick the ball ahead and let your playmakers do their thing. Whether it’s going to score or creating shots for other guys, that’s what we need to be able to do really well. It really starts with James; he’s been great as far as kicking the ball out. The ball is not sticking. He’s doing a great job of getting everyone involved. It starts with him.”

The Sixers won the third quarter 33 to 24 after trailing a halftime thanks to 10 fastbreak points. Harden using his passing to push the tempo was on full display, particularly on a touchdown pass to Danuel House Jr. When asked postgame about his ability to make such long passes, Doc Rivers jokingly compared him to Tom Brady.

The Sixers’ bread-and-butter is becoming the Embiid-Harden pick-and-roll. With Harden’s playmaking and shotmaking, including a newfound weapon in the midrange, and Embiid’s ability to do anything out of the roll, it’s becoming a nightmare fuel for defenses.

Individually, Joel Embiid and James Harden are fantastic players. Combining their powers is the best way for them to achieve the Sixers’ ultimate, championship goal.